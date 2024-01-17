Reigning champions start main round clashes in Hamburg
Denmark, Sweden, Slovenia, Portugal, Norway and the Netherlands are ready to take over the court in Hamburg as group II of the Men's EHF EURO 2024 main round throws off on Wednesday in the Barclays Arena.
I still haven't watched any of the Portuguese matches but I know they have very good players. A lot of young and talented guys coming up, they play a lot seven-against-six, so it will be exciting to watch how they do it and prepare for the game. We need to be careful.
It will be a very tough game against Norway because they are a very, very good team, one of the best in the world. I think their style is similar to Denmark's.
We are looking forward to the main round. Hopefully we can take one more step up. We just saw the results from the other groups, how close the European championship is, we have to find one more level.
Everyone knows Denmark. Only players at the very highest level. But of course we have played them a few times now and they will also go into the matches as favourites. Still we will do everything we can, just like we did against Sweden, to get a result against Denmark.
At the moment, we are only talking handball and nothing else among ourselves. All the media and the people around have been supportive and that's great. We are focused, and I feel we can achieve great things.
It will be a really hard game. They have a lot of very good players, great players. It will be really hard for us. Today we will look at some video and see what we can do.