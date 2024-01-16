18:39 | HALF-TIME

Switzerland have not had the half they needed. The Macedonians are really stepping up for this last game, and in defence are just stopping Switzerland from getting the shots away.

Martin Tomovski has made seven saves (44 per cent); Nikola Portner, after an amazing start, is on six saves (33 per cent). Andy Schmid is the top scorer with four goals.

Romania are going home after this game, but they're not going home without a fight. Croatia are being pressured all the way, and only managed to hold a narrow lead through most of the half after they started so quickly. However, they take a four-goal lead into the break after a 4:1 run in the last four minutes of the half - despite being a man down for half of that time after a Zvonimir Srna suspension.

Luka Lovre Klarica is having a good day though, with six goals.

Is group C close again? Of course it is! Serbia have gradually fought their way back into the match, which they need to win, and it is finely poised at the break.

Branko Vujovic has now passed the 50 EHF EURO goal mark, while Nemanja Grbovic has passed 60 EHF EURO goals.

18:30

North Macedonia took a 10:5 lead, which Switzerland managed to cut to 10:8, but now they're off again with better attacking and fewer mistakes.

Montenegro and Croatia still lead Serbia and Romania respectively by two goals.

18:21

We're witnessing some excellent goalkeeping in Berlin, with Martin Tomovski stepping up in Nikola Mitrevski's absence. The Macedonians lead 7:5 and Martin Suter takes his first timeout.

18:17

Already, the group A game has shades of last night's match between the Faroes and Poland - one side needing a huge win to progress, the other wanting their first victory before going home. North Macedonia's defence is strong while Switzerland are playing seven-on-six in attack. They go up 5:4.

Toni Gerona calls a timeout in Munich as Serbia trail 5:9 - not what the Serbs need here to progress.

Over in Mannheim, Luka Lovre Klarica is having to step up due to the injury of Ivan Martinovic, but the 22-year-old right back is doing so in style with three goals already. Croatia lead 7:5.

18:12

Montenegro lead, and this man is why:

18:10

In Mannheim, Croatia started well but Romania have gathered themselves and stopped the Croatians running away early. It's now 4:3.

Montenegro lead Serbia 5:3 after 10 minutes, while it's level at 3:3 in Berlin.

18:05

If this is going to be Andy Schmid's last game, he's going out strong, scoring Switzerland's first goal.

In Munich, group C has been low-scoring throughout and if Dejan Milosavljev and Nebojsa Simic have anything to do with it, tonight will be low-scoring too. Both keepers start strong, with Simic saving a penalty throw early on. Now Montenegro are on the run, leading 3:0 at this early stage.

18:00

For the penultimate time from Berlin, Mannheim and Munich: throw-off!

17:50

Throw-off is approaching in this last preliminary round day, which might be Swiss legend Andy Schmid's final international match if Switzerland do not progress to the main round.

Follow all the action on the live tickers:

17:40

North Macedonia will play today without their captain and top goalkeeper, Nikola Mitrevski. The 38-year-old had an MRI scan which discovered thigh and quad injuries. Expect Martin Tomovski to take on the bulk of the goalkeeping duties with 22-year-old Marko Kizikj on standby.

The Macedonians have also thanked their fans, who always make themselves heard in the arenas.

17:30

Head over to our Twitch channel now and join Spanish star Víctor Tomàs, Danish beach handball legend Martin Vilstrup and sports journalist Bengt Kunkel as they watch today's games - they'll be keeping an eye on all the action, and who better to provide analysis of the last preliminary round day?

17:15

You can always rely on the Icelandic fans to show up in vast numbers - they've been hanging out in the Hofbräuhaus in Munich before the games. They'll need to be in good voice tonight. Iceland will know before the game what they need to do to qualify: if Serbia lose to Montenegro, they're already through to the main round. If Serbia win, Iceland need a win or draw, or to lose to Hungary by a sufficiently narrow margin that they have a better goal difference than the Serbs. Got that?

17:05

Less than an hour until throw-off! We're reporting from Berlin for the last time, and the crowd is starting to gather - mainly German and Swiss fans right now, but undoubtedly the French and Macedonians will rock up in a bit.

North Macedonia are starting to warm up with a few footy exercises.

16:45

Ferran Solé has arrived in Mannheim to reinforce the Spanish team after Kauldi Odriozola's injury - an experienced head to add to the squad, but will it help them beat Austria tonight? Spain progress if they win, it's that simple.

16:25

Montenegro will bow out of the competition this evening after a couple of close losses put them out of main round contention. We're sure they'll go out with heads held high.

15:50

Serbia play Montenegro later on with a place in the main round at stake - they need a win, and a better goal difference than Iceland.

Yesterday they had a visit from Serbian basketball player Vladimir Lučić, who was presented with a handball jersey. Always good to see the connection between sportsmen in different sports!

15:30

Switzerland have never beaten North Macedonia. The last time they met was in the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers, when the Macedonians won 25:23 and 29:28. This match is important for both sides - for the Macedonians to go home with a win, and for Switzerland to do what they can to reach the main round. Whether they can pull off a miracle remains to be seen. Here's some thoughts from the team (in German) ahead of the match.

15:00

After their shock draw with Switzerland, France's progression to the main round is not assured - although it's likely, as they have a +23 goal difference compared to Switzerland. However, should Switzerland manage to win against North Macedonia by a lot, and France lose to Germany by a lot, it's not inconceivable that the Olympic champions crash out.

Here's some snaps from their training session ahead of tonight.

14:30

More team news, from Croatia: Dominik Kuzmanovic is replacing Kristian Pilipovic. Pilipovic has not played so far, with Matej Mandic and Filip Ivic doing duty in the first two matches for Croatia, so we'll see if Kuzmanovic takes the court today or in the main round, if Croatia make it.



14:12

Team news from Germany: Kai Häfner is back in Berlin after becoming a father for the second time on Friday!

13:15

Hungary's success at the EHF EURO 2024 so far has been driven largely by their line player Bence Bánhidi, who coach Chema Rodriguez thinks is the best player in the world in this position. EHF journalist Courtney Gahan has talked to Bánhidi, Rodriguez, Hungarian centre back Máté Lékai, and Iceland's Ómar Ingi Magnusson, about Bánhidi's importance for the team ahead of their final preliminary round game against Iceland.