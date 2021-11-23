Reinkind: “We are not a team that relies on three or four players”

It is half-time in the group phase of the EHF Champions League Men 2021/22 and on Wednesday and Thursday, the reverse fixtures of last week’s encounters are on the schedule of round 8.

The next Match of the Week takes place in Denmark, where 2021 finalists Aalborg Håndbold host 2020 winners THW Kiel on Wednesday (live on EHFTV at 18:45 CET).

The German side won last week’s match 31:28 and now hope to extend their unbeaten series on Danish ground, which includes 13 victories and three draws from 16 duels with Danish clubs in various European club competitions.

“Of course, I hope that we keep this series longer than until Wednesday and that we keep our unbeaten record,” says Harald Reinkind. The 29-year-old right back currently is Kiel’s second best scorer in the competition with 30 goals, behind Swede Niclas Ekberg with 42.

Kiel have 11 points on their account prior to the MOTW and share the top position with Montpellier HB.

“I think we did quite well in the first half of the group phase,” says Reinkind - but immediately points out what was not OK: “The defeat at Montpellier was simply a catastrophe for us and we could have taken more than one point against Szeged, but they are a strong team. In general, we are on the right track.”

For Reinkind and his teammates the first goal is to skip the Last 16 and qualify directly for the quarter-final. In order to do so, Kiel have to finish the group among the two best teams.

“We can save some power, if we skip two matches including travelling, this is our motivation and ambition,” says Reinkind.