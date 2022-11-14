Reistad leads Norway back to semi-finals

Record EHF EURO winners Norway will continue their title defence, as they became the first semi-finalists at the 2022 edition thanks to a thrilling 26:23 victory over Slovenia. The game was on the edge all the way, with the outcome decided only in the last three minutes.

It was Slovenia’s narrowest loss to Norway since the 2003 World Championship, when they were defeated by one goal.

With her second goal, for 13:13 in the 26th minute, Ana Gros became the all-time top scorer for the Slovenia women’s team overall, after becoming the team’s all-time top scorer at the EURO earlier in the competition. Her career total in the national team now stands at 690.