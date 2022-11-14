The cascading impact of empowering women

“I always love that theme and especially in the tournament like this, where I I feel like every woman going on the field, every woman being here, is empowered. I think it’s a strong signal to send, that we do have female judges, and we do have strong, female players who want to fight,” says Denmark back Mie Højlund.

As the dedicated journalist for the EHF EURO 2022 newsletter, it has been my task, honour and joy to share the stories of the women around the tournament, whether they be on the court fighting for their countries or working in some other capacity. I have long believed in the important role the players have in empowering people, especially women and girls, as well as showing others the power of women and why equality is important.

On the surface level, it is ‘just’ sport. There are trophies to be won, athletes focused solely on the goal of reaching their best performance and hopefully being rewarded with a medal, and matches to be played. But there is no question that, being in the public eye, all handball athletes have the chance to inspire others — whether they realise it or not.

Talking to Hungary centre back Petra Vamos, who is still only 22 although she has already been in the national team for three years, it becomes clear this awareness of the role in the public eye may be something that comes later. For now, Vamos is focused on herself, but even that can be an example for others.

“I’m trying to focus on myself and my goals,” says Vamos. “I think the key is that you have to work hard and focus on yourself because the hard work always pays off.”

France centre back Grace Zaadi has been around longer and won every national team championship. The current Olympic champion is more aware of her position as a role model.

“I like to be this badass on the court and try to be an example for a lot of women. We are all very different, but all the same at the same time,” says Zaadi. “It is very good to show this unity and that there are women who can do a great job and spread good vibes.”