20240201 EURO Best Moments
EHF EURO

Relive historic EHF EURO with the 10 best moments

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
01 February 2024, 17:30

When France lifted the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 trophy last Sunday, it ended a record-breaking tournament in Germany that set new benchmarks for the sport – on and off the court. An eight-minute video captures the 10 best moments of this gripping European championship.

While all eyes in top-level continental men’s handball will slowly turn back to leading club competitions Machineseeker EHF Champions League and EHF European League again, the EHF EURO has left an ever-lasting impression.

The 10-28 January tournament produced a stunning number of highlights that kept handball fans all over the world on the edge of their seats for nearly three weeks.

Handling the daunting task to select only a few of them, the EHF now presents a “Best Moments” video compilation displaying 10 key highlights of the EHF EURO.

From Iceland’s late three-goal comeback against Serbia to the upsets delivered by EHF EURO debutants Georgia and the Faroe Islands; from Denmark star Mikkel Hansen becoming the all-time top scorer to the world record crowd on the opening night; and from Hungary getting a late win over Slovenia to France claiming the title in a thrilling final; these and many more unforgettable highlights are all captured in the eight-minute “Best Moments” video with the original English commentary, enabling fans to relive the historic Men’s EHF EURO 2024 over and over again.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EHF Flags
Previous Article EXEC takes key decisions for national team competitions

Latest news

More News