Relive historic EHF EURO with the 10 best moments

While all eyes in top-level continental men’s handball will slowly turn back to leading club competitions Machineseeker EHF Champions League and EHF European League again, the EHF EURO has left an ever-lasting impression.

The 10-28 January tournament produced a stunning number of highlights that kept handball fans all over the world on the edge of their seats for nearly three weeks.

Handling the daunting task to select only a few of them, the EHF now presents a “Best Moments” video compilation displaying 10 key highlights of the EHF EURO.

From Iceland’s late three-goal comeback against Serbia to the upsets delivered by EHF EURO debutants Georgia and the Faroe Islands; from Denmark star Mikkel Hansen becoming the all-time top scorer to the world record crowd on the opening night; and from Hungary getting a late win over Slovenia to France claiming the title in a thrilling final; these and many more unforgettable highlights are all captured in the eight-minute “Best Moments” video with the original English commentary, enabling fans to relive the historic Men’s EHF EURO 2024 over and over again.