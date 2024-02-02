20231119

Sarah Bouktit: “The game against Esbjerg is almost a play-off"

Lately, a lot of things have happened to French line player Sarah Bouktit. At only 21, she became World Champion in December with France, playing an important role for what was her first ever international competition with the national team. However, she showed maturity beyond her years; she even took on seven-metre shooting when she was needed. “But to be completely honest, I don’t think about it too much anymore. Sure, when I go to bed at night, some pictures come back around in my head” she says. “But in the meantime, I don’t want to stop right there. I want this to be the beginning of something bigger.”

Bouktit soon moves to what sounds like one of her favourite words; “work”. For her to play at this level after only a handful of years as a professional must have taken an awful lot of work. A quick look at this season’s EHF Champions League stats will tell you that she has not rested on her laurels lately. “Yeah, I know” she laughs when you tell her that she is currently first in the top scorers ranking. “I’m very proud of it, but it means even more to me as I’m sharing the top position with one of my teammates, Kristina Jorgensen. It really shows that Metz Handball is all about the team.”

The season so far has been a very successful one for the French side, as it is currently top of its group with three games left to play. With the departures of Louise Burgaard, Kristina Jorgensen and Hatadou Sako already confirmed for the end of the season, does this feel like the end of an era in Metz? “Not really. People had the same perception two years ago when Orlane Kanor and Méline Nocandy left, but if you look at the results, nothing changed much” says the 21-year-old, sounding as confident as someone twice her age, “For sure, someone else will have to step up, and perhaps even I will have to wear bigger clothes. But that’s fine, that’s just how things work. And it is too early to talk about that anyway.”

Because before saying goodbye to some of her teammates, Sarah Bouktit and Metz Handball have much more urgent matters on the table, beginning with the Match of the Week on Sunday against Team Esbjerg. Both teams currently share top spot in group B, and the winner will make a decisive step towards the quarter-finals.

“In a way, the game against Esbjerg is almost a play-off already. If we win and Ikast lose, we’re through, and if we win and Ikast don’t, we will have made a big step anyway” decrypts Sarah, before telling us the importance of trying to avoid playing the play-offs: “Because you can have two weekends without games, and that’s a good thing long-term. And also because there are no small teams in the Champions League, and it would avoid us taking the risk of having to play the play-offs.”

But beating Team Esbjerg will not be an easy task for Bouktit and her teammates. In Denmark, Metz conceded one of only two defeats in this EHF Champions League season (27:29). “It was a frustrating one, as we had the opportunities to win but missed some of them. Esbjerg are a great team, we gave a good performance, but we felt like we did not finish business” Bouktit analysis, before concluding, “I don’t expect a game any easier on Sunday. This is a game that’s at FINAL4 level, if you ask me. But at home, we cannot go for anything but a win.”

