With a fractured bone in his foot, he had to step aside, missing the EHF EURO with France as well as a few games with Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think my body just told me to stop. I did not have much of a break since September 2020, and since I did not rest it, it sent me an SOS in the form of this injury,” says Remili, who confesses to having been “quite tired” during the first half of the season.

“But when your job is your passion, when the court is the place you feel the most comfortable, it is hard to stop.”

As soon as the injury strikes, the Paris Saint-Germain player turned immediately to the future.

“I gave myself one day to swallow the disappointment, but then I looked to the future. It was even easier with the festive season not to feel too sorry for myself,” explains Remili, who admits that this forced break was probably something that will prove to be positive for him for the rest of the season.

“Physically, I worked as much as I usually would have. But mentally, I tried not to put myself under any pressure and that made the real difference, just to train and rehab without any pressure.”

The result, he says, is visible right now: “I can feel the difference between me, who has not had any pressure on my shoulders for six weeks, and the guys who have not stopped for 18 months,” depicts the 26 years-old. And this freshness could make the difference come crunch time. Especially in a game as important as Thursday’s against Veszprém, which will be the last Match of the Week of the group phase.