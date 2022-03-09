‘This is me’ series celebrates female players

“Celebrate women’s achievement,” is one of the mottos of the International Women’s Day 2022.

The motto also fits for the European Handball Federation, which has been aiming for gender equality since its foundation in the early 1990s.

For example, when the EHF introduced the Champions League as Europe’s top-level club competition, it did so for both men and women right from the start in 1993/94.

As we continue to celebrate women’s handball players’ achievements, here is a selection of the best stories they have shared with us in our beloved ‘This is me’ series.

Enjoy!