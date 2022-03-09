20220307

‘This is me’ series celebrates female players

EHF Logo 100 European Handball Federation09 March 2022, 11:00

“Celebrate women’s achievement,” is one of the mottos of the International Women’s Day 2022.

The motto also fits for the European Handball Federation, which has been aiming for gender equality since its foundation in the early 1990s.

For example, when the EHF introduced the Champions League as Europe’s top-level club competition, it did so for both men and women right from the start in 1993/94.

As we continue to celebrate women’s handball players’ achievements, here is a selection of the best stories they have shared with us in our beloved ‘This is me’ series.

Enjoy!

Sandra Toft Website Blue
EHF Champions League

This is me: Sandra Toft

The Brest Bretagne and Danish international goalkeeper explains in her own words how close she came to losing her life and the effect it has…

11 months ago
Darya Dimitrieva Blue
EHF Champions League

This is me: Darya Dmitrieva

The CSKA captain writes in her own words a story of how family, a water polo player and her father made her the person she is today

9 months ago
Anita Gorbicz Blue
EHF Champions League

This is Me: Anita Görbicz

An icon of handball tells her own story as she prepares for a life off the court

9 months ago
Header Lekic
EHF Champions League

This is Me: Andrea Lekic

In her own words, Andrea Lekic explains just how much of an important role handball plays in her life

4 months ago
Jovanka Radicevic Blue 2
EHF Champions League

This is me: Jovanka Radicevic

Montenegrin star Jovanka Radicevic tells us in her own words an intimate story of her life and career

10 months ago
Eduarda Amorim Blue 2
EHF Champions League

This is Me: Eduarda Amorim Taleska

In her own words, five-time EHF Champions League winner Duda tells the story of her life in handball

10 months ago
Heidi Loke Blue 2
EHF Champions League

This is me: Heidi Loke

The multiple EHF Champions League winner tells her story - and it's more than just being a handball player

9 months ago
This Is Me Header
EHF Champions League

This is Me: Yvette Broch

Read how the Dutch star had to make a choice between playing handball and being a professional model in this truly unique story told in her…

5 months ago
2021 (1)
EHF Champions League

This is Me: Vladlena Bobrovnikova

It's a love story that involves Vladlena Bobrovikova, Italy, an Italian swimming champion, lots and lots of ice cream...

3 months ago
Bud Ode 19 5
EHF Champions League

This is Me: Lois Abbingh

The sharp-shooter from the Netherlands reveals how her mental strength gets her through the most difficult points in her career

3 months ago
20210313NBA 5688
EHF Champions League

This is Me: Zita Szucsánszki

With hard work and endurance, dreams come true. Read Zita Szucsánszki's story

1 month ago
2021 22 DCL Season (8)
EHF Champions League

This is me: Nataliya Derepasko

Nataliya Derepasko never ever thought about being a coach. After all, she won the lot in her days on the court. Two EHF Champions League and…

4 weeks ago
2021 22 (12)
EHF Champions League

This is me: Ana Gros

The DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 top scorer shares her love for the sport, from her early days in Slovenia until her current club, CSKA

3 weeks ago
20220308 ELM Sporting Nimes 2
Previous Article Hero Kiko Costa comes through in thrilling match
AG13540
Next Article Rémili: “I want to say goodbye with the trophy in my hand”

Latest news

More News