‘Learn from the best’: how stars help a young generation

That is the idea behind the brand new ‘Learn from the best’ video series, which the EHF has launched last week.

The videos feature some of the biggest stars of today’s game, sharing their thoughts and tips in order to help a new generation successfully follow their footsteps.

The series started with Denmark international and GOG star Mathias Gidsel last week. In the new episode we are going to hear from French PSG ace Benoît Kounkoud. Also, be prepared to hear from the likes of Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas, Lucas Pellas, Luc Steins, and many more.

The EHF has set up this grassroots ‘Learn from the best’ series to promote the sport to a young generation of players and help fostering their talents by using their idols.

And who knows, maybe some children that have been inspired by this series, will manage to go all the way and feature in a similar video series themselves in the future.