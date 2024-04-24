IMG

REVIEW: Montpellier open the gates to Cologne widely

24 April 2024, 22:30

THW Kiel arrived with an unbeaten streak of seven EHF Champions League matches (five wins, two draws) and as group winner in Montpellier – and then were sensationally clearly crushed by the hosts. Profiting from the enormous number of Kiel mistakes and scoring from all positions, the French record champions made a huge step towards their second appearance at the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 in Cologne after winning the trophy in 2018.

The 30:39 was Kiel’s second biggest away defeat in the last 15 years below the 24:42 at Paris and even bigger than the 30:38 at Nantes – which underlines their relationships to away games at France. After getting eliminated in the quarter-finals by PSG in 2021 and 2023, again a French side seems to become the stumble block for the four-time winners. And after winning the last group match at Barcelona, Montpellier proved that they are a real top team.

QUARTER-FINAL, LEG 1:

Montpellier HB (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER) 39:30 (20:16)

  • Montpellier were dominant from minute 7 until minute 60 and had not even been shaken by the early red card against Marko Panic in minute 18.
  • Goalkeeper Remi Desbonnet was a cornerstone of the clear win, saving 16 shots, much more than his French national team colleague Samir Bellahcene, who only saved two of 19 shots and then was replaced by Tomas Mrkva.
  • Boosted by their wings Yanis Lenne and Lucas Pellas, who each scored seven times), Montpellier had their strongest period in the first 15 minutes of the second half, when they easily pulled ahead to 31:23.
  • Except the two left backs Nikola Bilyk (seven goals) and Eric Johansson (eight), Kiel showed a lacklustre attacking performance.
  • The only good news for THW: in the 2021/22, they had lost 30:37 at Montpellier, but won the reverse fixture at home 35:26 – this time, it would mean a penalty shoot-out for the ticket to Cologne

Can Patrice Canayer extend his journey?

Since 1994, Patrice Canayer is Montpellier’s head coach – no other coach in major European competitions has a longer stint. In autumn 2023, it was revealed that his time will come to an end after the 2023/24 season. Érick Mathé, current assistant coach of the French national team, will take over his position. Canayer steered Montpellier to more than 40 trophies in 30 years, highlighted by the two wins in the EHF Champions League in 2003 and 2018. The match against Kiel was definitely his last international match on the home ground. But after the first leg, it looks like Canayer can extend his international journey - not finishing in Kiel next week, but in Cologne in June.

L35A6047 (1)
I’m very satisfied, with both the performance and the result, I’m very happy to play my last Champions League match here against what I consider to be Europe’s biggest club. Filip said they need a miracle, I’m experienced enough to know that miracles do happen in the Champions League. We will go to Kiel with humility, but also ambition, it will be a different context and a big challenge.
Patrice Canayer
Head coach, Montpellier HB
IMG 9923 (1)
I’m very disappointed. This was the most important Champions League match of the season and the result is hard to swallow. We knew what to expect here, we knew there would be a lot of pressure, but we couldn’t stand that pressure. Montpellier played with great freedom. We will do everything possible next week, to play much better in attack, in defence, to have better goalkeepers. We need a small handball miracle after this heavy defeat.
Filip Jicha
Head coach, THW Kiel

Match action

L35A6169
IMG 9880
IMG 0056
IMG 9923
IMG 9908
L35A6006
L35A6047
L35A6013
L35A5815
IMG 0103 2
IMG 0048
Photos © 2024 #patriciasports

