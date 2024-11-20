Humans of beach handball: Emese Toth

Since her early days in the sport, Toth has witnessed remarkable changes in beach handball.
“The speed of the game has increased significantly, and physical conditioning has become more critical than ever,” she notes. Players have become more adept, introducing new tactical and technical elements that have elevated the game to unprecedented levels.
These changes, she believes, make the sport even more exciting for both players and audiences.
“It might seem a bit complex to newcomers, but once you understand the rules, it is incredibly engaging,” she believes.
Playing beach handball at the top level for more than a decade requires exceptional resilience. Reflecting on her physical journey, Toth says: “Unfortunately, I have had two significant injuries—both ACL tears—which required years of recovery. Beyond that, I have been lucky to avoid major issues.”
She admits that the workload in earlier years was far more intense.
“Looking back, I do not know how I managed the level of training we had in the early 2010s. It is different now, but I still ensure I am prepared for the demands of the game.”
Her routine includes regular gym sessions, running, and participation in local handball leagues, all of which help maintain her fitness.