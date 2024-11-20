Humans of beach handball: Emese Toth

“I have seen many leave the sport or take different paths in life, but for me, this game has always been a constant source of inspiration,” she adds. It is this passion that has kept her thriving at the highest level.

Toth’s history in handball is similar to many other top players’, starting in childhood.

“I was born and raised in Szentendre where I got to meet handball at school. My schoolmates told me to visit their practices and the town’s handball club. I joined and from the beginning the coach, who became my mentor later, János Gróz, immediately started to work with me and after a while introduced me to beach handball,” Toth explains.

At the age of 14, Toth debuted among the adults and there was no way back.

The 180cm-tall line player quickly found her position. Many credit her with shaping Hungarian beach handball, a legacy that began when she debuted on the world stage at just 15 years old during the 2010 Women’s Beach Handball World Championships. From those early days, Toth’s impact was undeniable, and she quickly established herself as one of the top players, earning junior titles and accolades that solidified her reputation.