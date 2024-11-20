Humans of beach handball: Emese Toth

EHF / Béla Müller
20 November 2024, 15:00

After 15 years’ involvement in beach handball, Hungary’s Emese Toth is considered as one of the world’s best defenders. And after so many years, Toth understands what it takes to be successful and to stay at the top level.

“Hopefully, I can continue contributing for many more years, but as long as I love beach handball with the same desire like in the beginning, I will return to the sand,” Toth says.

“I have seen many leave the sport or take different paths in life, but for me, this game has always been a constant source of inspiration,” she adds. It is this passion that has kept her thriving at the highest level.

Toth’s history in handball is similar to many other top players’, starting in childhood.

“I was born and raised in Szentendre where I got to meet handball at school. My schoolmates told me to visit their practices and the town’s handball club. I joined and from the beginning the coach, who became my mentor later, János Gróz, immediately started to work with me and after a while introduced me to beach handball,” Toth explains.

At the age of 14, Toth debuted among the adults and there was no way back.

The 180cm-tall line player quickly found her position. Many credit her with shaping Hungarian beach handball, a legacy that began when she debuted on the world stage at just 15 years old during the 2010 Women’s Beach Handball World Championships. From those early days, Toth’s impact was undeniable, and she quickly established herself as one of the top players, earning junior titles and accolades that solidified her reputation.

Her career has been a story of resilience and triumph. At just 18, she achieved an extraordinary double victory, winning both the junior and senior European beach championship titles in 2013 within a week. However, her journey has also had its challenges, and she has had to step away from the beach several times due to knee injuries.

But Toth has always been able to bounce back. She was named the best defender at the Champions Cup 2018 and earned a spot on the All-star Team at the Beach Handball EURO 2019, where she was also recognised as the tournament’s best defensive player.

Her domestic success is equally impressive, with multiple Hungarian league titles and two EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup victories in 2015 and 2018. She came heartbreakingly close in other years, losing in the finals in 2016 and 2019 and taking third place in 2017.

“In 2018, we did a ‘Grand Slam’ as we call it. Multichem Szentendrei NKE won both the domestic league and cup as well as the EHF Beach Handball Champions Cup and the European Masters Handball Championships too. The whole summer was unique, like a never-ending fairy tale,” Toth remembers.

Although Toth collected many titles, one of the pinnacles of her career came with her selection for the showcase beach handball event at the Paris Olympic Games 2024, a monumental occasion for the sport. Describing the moment, she says: “It came as a complete surprise. I had heard about similar events before, however, I never imagined I would be chosen.”

She had previously missed out on similar opportunities, but this time, her career achievements were recognised globally. Reflecting on this, she adds: “They must have looked at my entire career and decided I was suitable. It is something I will always treasure.”

When asked about her thoughts on whether beach handball deserves a permanent place in the Olympic programme, Toth is unequivocal.

“Absolutely. It is a sport that is thrilling, visually dynamic, and incredibly engaging for audiences. It has everything needed to captivate viewers and deserves to be among other Olympic sports.”

She highlights the tremendous dedication from players across the world, many of whom pour their hearts and resources into training to ensure their nations shine on the sand.

While advocating for beach handball’s inclusion in the Olympics, Toth is also pragmatic about the challenges the sport faces.

“One of the key hurdles is popularity. The more people who know about it, the more likely it is to grow in terms of support and sponsorship,” she points out.

Since her early days in the sport, Toth has witnessed remarkable changes in beach handball.

“The speed of the game has increased significantly, and physical conditioning has become more critical than ever,” she notes. Players have become more adept, introducing new tactical and technical elements that have elevated the game to unprecedented levels.

These changes, she believes, make the sport even more exciting for both players and audiences.

“It might seem a bit complex to newcomers, but once you understand the rules, it is incredibly engaging,” she believes.

Playing beach handball at the top level for more than a decade requires exceptional resilience. Reflecting on her physical journey, Toth says: “Unfortunately, I have had two significant injuries—both ACL tears—which required years of recovery. Beyond that, I have been lucky to avoid major issues.”

She admits that the workload in earlier years was far more intense.

“Looking back, I do not know how I managed the level of training we had in the early 2010s. It is different now, but I still ensure I am prepared for the demands of the game.”

Her routine includes regular gym sessions, running, and participation in local handball leagues, all of which help maintain her fitness.

For young players starting their journey, Toth’s advice is simple but profound: “Love the game. Do not start because someone tells you to. Start because it resonates with you.”

She emphasises that passion is the driving force behind success, saying: “When you look at the most successful teams, you will see players who are absolutely dedicated and in love with the sport, this is what drives me too.”

She also encourages aspiring athletes to embrace the unique rhythm of beach handball.

“It is not just about competing—it’s about the flow of the game, the camaraderie, and the joy it brings. Once you feel it, you will never leave it,” Toth says.

As her career progresses, she remains pragmatic about its eventual conclusion.

“It is a tough question,” she admits when asked about life after playing. “I do not have a coaching diploma, but I would not rule out staying involved in the sport somehow. It’s too important to me to walk away entirely.”

While Toth has not fully mapped out her post-playing future as an energy engineer, one thing is clear: her legacy in beach handball will endure. Her journey stands as a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and an unyielding love for the game.

 

Photos © Kolektiff Images

