Rising stars to make international bow at M19 EHF EURO

Thursday marks the beginning of a special event at men's younger age category level as the first Men's 19 EHF EURO will take place in Croatia.

Following the cancellation of the Men's 18 EHF EURO last summer, the European Handball Federation decided to introduce an under-19 European Championship this summer, in a move to lessen the pandemic’s impact for national team players born in 2002 and younger.

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: “Bearing in mind that the EHF had stopped the organisation of an EHF EURO for the identical age category, the Men’s 18 EHF EURO 2020, it became clear that this generation would lose the first two years of their national team career."

The Men’s 19 EHF EURO 2021 will be played in Varaždin and Koprivnica from 12 to 22 August 2021, with the following teams taking to the courts.

Group A Group B Group C Group D Iceland Sweden Denmark Croatia Serbia Spain Germany France Slovenia Hungary Norway Portugal Italy Israel Russia Austria

Widespread coverage on EHFTV and EHF social media

The Men's 19 EHF EURO 2021 will receive widespread coverage on the various EHF channels.

The entire event will be streamed live on EHFTV. Also, the Home of Handball social media channels on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as well as the reports on eurohandball.com will keep fans up to date throughout all the events.