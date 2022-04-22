Risovic ready for crucial match against Iceland 

Since 2000 Serbia have never missed out on an EHF EURO tournament and their best result was fourth place at the EHF EURO 2012, played in their country. With only three spots left, stakes are higher than ever as Serbia wants to qualify and try to beat their last EHF EURO result, when they finished 13th.

“We know what we are fighting for, what this match means both to Iceland and to us. We must prove on the court we deserve to be among the best teams in November. Our main task is to stay focused as we had many technical errors in the first game and we must not repeat that. Our base should be a strong defence, and if we manage to do all that, I believe we can achieve what we all wish for,” concludes Risovic ahead of the crucial match against.

For Risovic, there is no break from the important matches. After national team duty, she returns to Krim Mercator and has only a week until the quarter-final match of the EHF Champions League Women. If Krim wants to participate in the EHF FINAL4, they need to defeat reigning champions, Vipers Kristiansand.

“Vipers are the title holder and one of the best three clubs in Europe. They are favorites but we will give our best in those two matches. Against FTC we showed we can play against anyone. We are a strong team with character. We have progressed when compared to last season, but it’s going to be very hard against them, but not impossible,” says Risovic with a grin.

It is crunch-time for club and country for the smiling Serbian...