Road to EHF EURO 2026 continues with promotion round

The winners of qualification phase 1, Great Britain; the best European team at the 2023 IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship, Cyprus; and the four lowest-ranked teams in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, Belgium, Kosovo, Luxembourg and Latvia, will be clashing for the three available places in qualification phase 2.
Belgium will take on Cyprus, Great Britain face Kosovo, while Latvia battle against Luxembourg. The three winners of the doubleheaders will progress to the next phase.
Matches will be shown live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply).
- only one of the teams in the promotion round, Latvia, have previously played an EHF EURO final tournament. The Baltic side finished 24th at the EHF EURO 2020
- Latvia will be favoured against Luxembourg, having never lost in three matches against their opponents – although the last encounter in the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers was a 30:30 draw
- Kosovo ended an eight-match losing streak in European and world qualifiers last November, with a 28:25 win over Slovakia in qualification for the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship
- Great Britain won qualification phase 1, which took place last January, beating Malta and Azerbaijan and drawing with Cyprus
- after taking part in their maiden international competition, the 2023 IHF Men’s World Championship, Belgium will aim to progress to the EHF EURO for the first time in their history
- Belgium have won all the mutual matches played in the last nine years against Cyprus, by an average margin of 12.8 goals per match, including an aggregate 55:23 win in the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers