Road to EHF EURO 2026 continues with promotion round

The winners of qualification phase 1, Great Britain; the best European team at the 2023 IHF Men’s Emerging Nations Championship, Cyprus; and the four lowest-ranked teams in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers, Belgium, Kosovo, Luxembourg and Latvia, will be clashing for the three available places in qualification phase 2.

Belgium will take on Cyprus, Great Britain face Kosovo, while Latvia battle against Luxembourg. The three winners of the doubleheaders will progress to the next phase.

Matches will be shown live on EHFTV (geo-blocking may apply).