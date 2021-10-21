Rocasa and Vardar hope to seal progression

Last weekend, former European heavyweights WHC Vardar and two-time Challenge Cup winners Rocasa Gran Canaria won their first-leg matches in round 2 of the EHF European Cup Women.

On Saturday, Vardar, who beat KHF Prishtina 39:35 in Kosovo, will try to seal their round 3 spot in Skopje, while Rocasa will seek to defend their advantage in Portugal following a commanding 33:22 home victory against A.R.C. Alpendorada.

10 teams have already secured their progression following wins in double-headers last week

six second-leg encounters and nine more double-headers will take place from Friday until Sunday

two double-headers will be streamed live on EHFTV.com: Alì-Best Espresso Mestrino vs DHC Slavia Praha and AC Life Style Handball Erice vs Maccabi Arazim Ramat gan

SSV Brixen Sudtirol (ITA) have one foot in round 3 following a 34:23 win at Dicken (FIN). On Saturday, the teams will meet again in Brixen

UHC Stockerau (AUT), who will host HSC Kreuzlingen (SUI) on Saturday, hope to take revenge after a 27:24 defeat in the first leg

Spanish title-holders Costa del Sol Malaga will enter the competition in round 3 alongside six other teams

Thessaloniki to host four matches

Three Greek teams from Thessaloniki will begin their EHF European Cup Women 2021/22 campaigns this weekend – and two of them will play their double-headers at home.

On Saturday and Sunday, A.C. PAOK are scheduled to face Icelandic opponents IBV Vestmannaeyjar and AEP Panorama will play Azeryol HC from Azerbaijan.

One more team from Thessaloniki, A.E.S.H. Pylea, will also play a double-header, but their games against Izmir BSB SK will be held in Turkey.