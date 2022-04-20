Romania ready for the “final” against Austria

Former EHF Champions League winners Cristina Neagu and Crina Pintea were the keys for the Romanian “must-win” victory at Faroe Islands on Wednesday, combining for 13 goals. With five points to their name, the 2010 EHF EURO bronze medallists have their fate in their hands against Austria on Sunday. Faroes lost their 13th from 13 matches in the second stage of EHF EURO qualifiers - and will say farewell to this competition at group winners Denmark on Saturday.

GROUP 2

Faroe Islands vs Romania 21:31 (11:13)

Faroe Islands were ahead in the entire match - and were not at the level of their stronger performance in Romania (16:29)

the visitors were ahead by five goals intermediately in the first half at 11:6, but could not manage to cast off their opponents until the break

a 12:4 run from 12:13 to 16:24 in minute 50 was decisive for the Romanians to take those two crucial and expected points

27:17 was Romania’s first double-figured lead - and Neagu & Co. maintained this margin until the end

Crina Pintea (eight goals for Romania) and Mariana Geirsdottir (five goals for the hosts) were top scorers of the match

Romania close to their 15th participation

Since 2008, Romania have always qualified for a Women’s EHF EURO - and they are on the right path to book their 15th overall ticket since 1994. The team of Adrian Vasile had not won their last three qualifiers - two defeats against Denmark and a draw at Austria - but now need to beat Austria at home on Sunday. Three times - in 2000, 2010 and 2018 - have Romania made it to the semi-finals, their only silverware dates back to 2010, when they beat hosts Denmark in the bronze medal match at Herning.