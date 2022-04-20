Spain close to their EHF EURO 2022 ticket

Now with a tally of eight points, Spain have taken the lead in their group, but still need to wait for tomorrow’s match between Portugal and Hungary to know if they are already through to the EHF EURO 2022. If Hungary take at least a point, the Spaniards will have booked their ticket. The 29:20 win at Slovakia was much clearer than the result of the first leg at home, where Spain won 33:28.

GROUP 5

Slovakia vs Spain 20:29 (8:13)





even if Portugal beat Hungary on Thursday, Spain still only need one point against their neighbours on Sunday to finish either top or second in their group

Slovakia were defeated for the fifth time in five matches and remain on zero points - it was their third defeat under new coach Jorge Duenas, who coached Spain from 2007 until 2017

since 2014, Slovakia have not qualified for any European Championship - their hopes now turn to the finals in 2024, the first one with 24 teams participating

Spain were dominant throughout the whole match - and took their biggest victory of the whole EHF EURO 2022 qualification thus far

since the qualification for EHF EURO 2010, it was Spain’s 32nd win in 38 qualifiers

Spain hope for their 12th EHF EURO in a row

For 20 years, the Spanish women’s team have not missed an EHF EURO - and even twice, in 2008 and 2014, they made it to the final, twice taking silver after being defeated by Norway. The EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, Montenegro and North Macedonia could be the twelfth European Championship in a row for “Las Guerreras” - maybe the deal will be sealed on Thursday? Winning silver at the 2020 World Championships in Japan and bronze in the 2012 Olympic Games were their biggest successes on the intercontinental stage.