Romania seek ‘surprise’ EHF EURO berth

Long gone are the days where Romania men’s national team won four world titles as well as a silver and three bronze medals at Olympic Games.

Meanwhile, Romania are looking for their first qualification for a Men’s EHF EURO event in 25 years. Each time after 1996, the team have failed to qualify, hitting a low in the last six years with defeats against Finland and Kosovo. Not even Barça ace and two-time EHF Champions League winner Xavi Pascual, who led the team between 2016 and 2018, could turn the tide.

Yet Romania still hold an outside chance in the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers, sitting second in a tough group featuring Sweden, Montenegro and Kosovo with two matches outstanding: against Sweden on Wednesday 28 April at 17:00 CEST and in Montenegro on Sunday 2 May at 18:00 CEST (both matches live on EHFTV)

“Things must be reformed from the bottom up. If we do qualify for the EHF EURO, it would be a surprise, because we are facing a tough situation, where a performance is just something we need to embrace,” head coach Rares Fortuneanu said.