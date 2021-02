Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers – schedule updates

In close coordination with the respective federations, the EHF have determined a new playing schedule for matches postponed in the first rounds of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers.

A total of 35 games have already been played as part of phase 2 of the Men’s EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers, and it is the top priority of the EHF that all games forming part of this phase take place by May.

The following matches have been rescheduled.

GROUP 1

Greece vs France

Original playing date: 8 November 2021

New playing date: 27 April 2021

GROUP 2

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Austria

Original playing time: 8 November 2020

New playing time: 14 March 2021

GROUP 3

Czech Republic vs Faroe Islands

Original playing date: 4 November 2020

New playing date: 12 March 2021

Faroe Islands vs Czech Republic

Original playing date: 7 November 2020

New playing date: 30 April 2021

GROUP 4

Israel vs Lithuania

Original playing date: 11 March 2021

New playing date: 9 March 2021

Israel vs Iceland

Original playing date: 2 May 2021

New playing date: 11 March 2021

Iceland vs Israel

Original playing date: 7 November 2020

New playing date: 2 May 2021

GROUP 5

Slovenia vs Poland

Original playing date: 5 November 2020

New playing date: 9 March 2021

Poland vs Netherlands

Original playing date: 8 November 2020

New playing date: 14 March 2021

GROUP 6

Norway vs Latvia

Original playing date: 4 November 2020

New playing date: 10 March 2021

Belarus vs Italy

Original playing date: 4 November 2020

New playing date: 10 March 2021

Latvia vs Belarus

Original playing date: 7 November 2020

New playing date: 13 March 2021

GROUP 8

Sweden vs Montenegro

Original playing date: 9 January 2021

New playing date: 9 March 2021

Montenegro vs Sweden

Original playing date: 6 January 2021

New playing date: 30 April 2021

In addition, some alterations have been made to the group 1 schedule following the withdrawal of Belgium.