Györ beat Vipers in MOTW; Rostov and Podravka take wins
The 2021/22 DELO EHF Champions League season throws off on Saturday 11 September, headlined by MOTW between Györi Audi ETO KC and Vipers Kristiansand. On Sunday Champions League debutants Kastamonu Belediyesi GSK get started and IK Sävehof return to the competition.
- on Saturday Györ defeat 2021 champions Vipers 35:29 in MOTW
- also on Saturday, Rostov beat Brest 26:2, Dortmund keep visitors FTC to a 25:25 draw, Podravka beat Buducnost 29:22
- on Sunday at 14:00 CEST: Esbjerg vs CSM, Sävehof vs Krim; at 16:00 CEST, Kastamonu vs Odense
Saturday 11 September
20:20
Read the match reviews from all of tonight's matches below, and make sure you're back tomorrow for more DELO EHF Champions League drama.
Thanks for joining us for today's action!
It is not easy to play the first game at home against a really good opponent, they were playing really good at the beginning of the match, they could use all the opportunities. We fixed the defence later and the second half was much better, and our goalkeeper could perform also fantastic. We need to be patient and we will be able to play better and better
19:48
So that's the first day of DELO EHF Champions League action over, and it was a good one! Several players made outstanding debuts for their new teams; Dortmund earned a superb draw against FTC; Podravka made a great start to their season; and Györ look as dangerous as ever. But tell us which match you enjoyed most!
19:34 | FULL-TIME
Györi Audi ETO KC 35:29 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND
Reigning champions Vipers looked dangerous right at the start, but once Györ drew level they never looked back. Goalkeeper Silje Solberg, with 13 saves (31 per cent) and one goal earns the Player of the Match award.
HC PODRAVKA VEGETA 29:22 BUDUCNOST BEMAX
With such a new, young squad it was always going to be difficult for Buducnost to play at the level they did last year, and Podravka have taken advantage. It's their first win against Buducnost since 2014 in the Champions League.
19:28
There have been plenty of goals for new arrivals tonight across all the matches. Here's Jelena Despotovic with her first Champions League for Györ.
19:25
Led by a stellar performance from Valeriia Maslova, with eight goals, Buducnost have held on a little bit better in this second half - but simply had too much to do against Podravka.
19:17
Now well ahead of Vipers, Györ coach Ambros Martin is rotating his bench. That's given new Korean arrival Ryu Eun Hee the opportunity to score her first DELO EHF Champions League goal, which is greeted with cheers from the stands and hugs from her teammates.
19:10
Vipers have brought on Katrine Lund into goal. They have just under 14 minutes to turn around a 22:27 deficit - they pulled it back to just two goals, but Györ took advantage of a suspension for Ragnhild Dahl, and opened up the gap straight away.
Over in Croatia, Podravka lead Buducnost by 10 goals.
18:58
Györ have kept up the pressure as the second half begins, and look comfortable. Ragnhild Dahl is the only Vipers player to have found the net since the match resumed, scoring two field goals and a penalty.
18:43
Some news for you: the match between Metz and CSKA due to take place tomorrow has been postponed.
18:38 | HALF-TIME
Györi Audi ETO KC 17:13 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND
EHF journalist Sergey Nikolaev assesses the MOTW so far:
"Probably Vipers were lucky to avoid meeting Györ in last season's DELO EHF FINAL4. The new-look Norwegian side enjoyed an excellent start to this game. But once the hosts woke up, they went on to fully dominate, and goalkeeper Silje Solberg enjoyed a 43 per cent save rate in the first half."
HC PODRAVKA VEGETA 22:12 BUDUCNOST BEMAX
Adrian Costeiu delivers his half-time verdict:
"It is nearly impossible to provide adequate replacements for players like Jovanka Radicevic and Majda Mehmedovic, especially if you are trying to push young players into orbit. This is the conundrum Buducnost BEMAX find themselves with, fielding the youngest team in the competition, with an average age of 21.8 years old.
"Last year, Podravka beat Buducnost 29:26 on their home court but this time around it looks like the defeat will be tougher. Buducnost cannot simply compete with Podravka in this game."
18:25
Podravka, who last season struggled to find a way to win in the DELO EHF Champions League, have stormed out to a massive eight-goal lead only 21 minutes into their match against Buducnost.
18:17
The Norwegian players are dominating at both ends at the moment, with Stine Oftedal Györ's top scorer so far, and Ragnhild Dahl and Nora Mørk leading the way for Vipers.
18:08
What a start by Vipers! Just over seven minutes in, they're four goals up - Andrea Pedersen is having a brilliant start in goal with almost nothing getting past her. Let's see if the packed Györ arena will make a difference for the home team.
17:55
17:40
And so we move on.
Next up it's Match of the Week, which promises to be a cracker as 2021 champions Vipers Kristiansand visit record champions Györi Audi ETO KC. The last European match between these two was in the DELO EHF FINAL4 in 2019, when Györ won 31:22, and overall Vipers have won only once in seven meetings.
However, with four Norwegian players on each team, and several Vipers players having played for Györ in the past, the two sides will have a pretty good idea of what to expect. What can we expect? Drama, hopefully!
At the same time, Buducnost BEMAX have travelled to Croatia to face HC Podravka Vegeta. The Montenegrin side are one win away from 150 Champions League victories, but they are a new-look team this year having lost a lot of players. Wings Majda Mehmedovic and Jovanka Radicevic, backs Andrea Lekic, Allison Pineau, Milena Raicevic and Itana Grbic, and line player Ema Ramusovic are among those to have quit the club.
17:32 | FULL-TIME
ROSTOV-DON 26:24 BREST BRETAGNE HANDBALL
It's not how last season's runners-up would wanted to have started this year's campaign, but Brest pressed Rostov hard there - especially when their opponents looked like they were running away with the match in the middle of the second half.
Djurdjina Jaukovic particularly came into her own and helped keep Brest close. But ultimately it is Rostov who take the two points to begin the season with a win.
17:29 | FULL-TIME
BV BORUSSIA 09 DORTMUND 25:25 FTC-RAIL CARGO HUNGARIA
What a cracking match between these two teams! Initially it looked as though FTC were going to waltz away with the win, but Dortmund held on magnificently to keep themselves in the running. Alina Grijseels shone with nine goals in total.
With 30 seconds to go, FTC had possession and it was once again Emily Bölk seeking to score as the clock ticked down - but Yara Ten Holte made two astonishing saves and it all ends in a draw.
17:22
The Rostov fans are having a great time now - there's a lady with some brilliant yellow and black glasses in the stands - but their team aren't quite home and dry yet. Brest trail by three goals with six minutes to play. The French club's coach Pablo Morel is looking a bit nervous, however.
17:13
Rostov have stretched to a six-goal lead over Brest, but it would have been a lot more if Brest's new coach Pablo Morel hadn't decided to replace Sandra Toft with Cleopatre Darleux in goal. Toft had a poor start to the game, conceding nine goals and saving none. Darleux has saved eight out of 21 shots so far (38.1 per cent) - more than both Viktoriia Kalinina and Anatasiia Lagina for Rostov together.
17:05
Dortmund have rallied. An unanswered goal from Merel Freriks and a penalty by Alina Grijseels put them level with FTC - this has become very much a match still to be won now.
Over in Russia, Rostov maintain a two-goal lead despite some energetic defending by Brest.
17:00
Into the second halves. Although Brest's Djurdjina Jaukovic clawed one goal back for her team early on, the margins in both matches are currently just as they were at the break and it's FTC and Rostov who look like taking the first wins of the season.
16:42 | HALF-TIME
EHF journalist Adrian Costeiu has some half-time thoughts:
BV Borussia 09 Dortmund 12:14 FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria
"FTC has not won their first match of the season in the DELO EHF Champions League since 2015/16, but things might change for the Hungarian champions in this game. German back Emily Bölk is on point today, scoring five goals in the first half."
Rostov-Don 16:13 Brest Bretagne Handball
"Losing Ana Gros and Bella Gulldén was a big blow for Brest Bretagne Handball, one that could not be patched over the summer. While the French champions kept their cool for 20 minutes, it was all Rostov from that moment. Brest have relied heavily on back Kalidiatou Niakate, who scored four goals, while Rostov’s Eduarda Amorim has scored twice so far for Rostov."
16:23
Today's the first DELO EHF Champions League appearance for Rostov for Eduarda Amorim, and guess who scored Rostov's first goal ...
16:20
After a slow start, Dortmund have found their rhythm and are now going toe-to-toe with FTC.
A couple of simultaneous suspensions were unhelpful for Brest, who have let Rostov slip two goals ahead.
16:14
It's nice to see and hear fans in both arenas for the first matches of the season. There's been a bit of face-painting going on in Rostov.
16:03
And both games are underway! FTC's Emily Bölk has the honour of scoring the first goal of the season, inside the first 30 seconds as the visitors make a good start against Dortmund.
15:45
The season begins with two group A games.
Dortmund made their Champions League debut last year. It took them until January to earn their first home win (against Podravka). They have never played FTC so it's difficult to predict what will happen this afternoon. FTC need four more wins to become the sixth team in Champions League history with 100 wins in the competition.
Rostov and Brest have not met for nearly three years. In their last encounter in Russia, Rostov beat Brest 30:24. Both teams have changes to their squads this season; notably, Rostov have picked up French line player Beatrice Edwige and Brazilian left back Eduarda Amorim, while Brest have lost Ana Gros to CSKA and Isabelle Gulldén to Vipers.
15:30
15:15
Welcome back to the DELO EHF Champions League! Round 1 of the 2021/22 group phase begins in only 45 minutes and as usual, we will keep you up to date with all the action.
Read this blog, watch the matches on EHFTV, and follow us on social media. We're on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and will be sharing photos, videos and behind-the-scenes fun throughout the season.
To start with, read the preview of the weekend's action to find out what's in store.