So that's the first day of DELO EHF Champions League action over, and it was a good one! Several players made outstanding debuts for their new teams; Dortmund earned a superb draw against FTC; Podravka made a great start to their season; and Györ look as dangerous as ever. But tell us which match you enjoyed most!

19:34 | FULL-TIME

Reigning champions Vipers looked dangerous right at the start, but once Györ drew level they never looked back. Goalkeeper Silje Solberg, with 13 saves (31 per cent) and one goal earns the Player of the Match award.

With such a new, young squad it was always going to be difficult for Buducnost to play at the level they did last year, and Podravka have taken advantage. It's their first win against Buducnost since 2014 in the Champions League.

There have been plenty of goals for new arrivals tonight across all the matches. Here's Jelena Despotovic with her first Champions League for Györ.



Led by a stellar performance from Valeriia Maslova, with eight goals, Buducnost have held on a little bit better in this second half - but simply had too much to do against Podravka.

Now well ahead of Vipers, Györ coach Ambros Martin is rotating his bench. That's given new Korean arrival Ryu Eun Hee the opportunity to score her first DELO EHF Champions League goal, which is greeted with cheers from the stands and hugs from her teammates.

Vipers have brought on Katrine Lund into goal. They have just under 14 minutes to turn around a 22:27 deficit - they pulled it back to just two goals, but Györ took advantage of a suspension for Ragnhild Dahl, and opened up the gap straight away.



Over in Croatia, Podravka lead Buducnost by 10 goals.

Györ have kept up the pressure as the second half begins, and look comfortable. Ragnhild Dahl is the only Vipers player to have found the net since the match resumed, scoring two field goals and a penalty.

Some news for you: the match between Metz and CSKA due to take place tomorrow has been postponed.



18:38 | HALF-TIME

Györi Audi ETO KC 17:13 VIPERS KRISTIANSAND

EHF journalist Sergey Nikolaev assesses the MOTW so far:

"Probably Vipers were lucky to avoid meeting Györ in last season's DELO EHF FINAL4. The new-look Norwegian side enjoyed an excellent start to this game. But once the hosts woke up, they went on to fully dominate, and goalkeeper Silje Solberg enjoyed a 43 per cent save rate in the first half."

HC PODRAVKA VEGETA 22:12 BUDUCNOST BEMAX

Adrian Costeiu delivers his half-time verdict:

"It is nearly impossible to provide adequate replacements for players like Jovanka Radicevic and Majda Mehmedovic, especially if you are trying to push young players into orbit. This is the conundrum Buducnost BEMAX find themselves with, fielding the youngest team in the competition, with an average age of 21.8 years old.



"Last year, Podravka beat Buducnost 29:26 on their home court but this time around it looks like the defeat will be tougher. Buducnost cannot simply compete with Podravka in this game."

Podravka, who last season struggled to find a way to win in the DELO EHF Champions League, have stormed out to a massive eight-goal lead only 21 minutes into their match against Buducnost.



The Norwegian players are dominating at both ends at the moment, with Stine Oftedal Györ's top scorer so far, and Ragnhild Dahl and Nora Mørk leading the way for Vipers.



What a start by Vipers! Just over seven minutes in, they're four goals up - Andrea Pedersen is having a brilliant start in goal with almost nothing getting past her. Let's see if the packed Györ arena will make a difference for the home team.

And so we move on.

Next up it's Match of the Week, which promises to be a cracker as 2021 champions Vipers Kristiansand visit record champions Györi Audi ETO KC. The last European match between these two was in the DELO EHF FINAL4 in 2019, when Györ won 31:22, and overall Vipers have won only once in seven meetings.

However, with four Norwegian players on each team, and several Vipers players having played for Györ in the past, the two sides will have a pretty good idea of what to expect. What can we expect? Drama, hopefully!

At the same time, Buducnost BEMAX have travelled to Croatia to face HC Podravka Vegeta. The Montenegrin side are one win away from 150 Champions League victories, but they are a new-look team this year having lost a lot of players. Wings Majda Mehmedovic and Jovanka Radicevic, backs Andrea Lekic, Allison Pineau, Milena Raicevic and Itana Grbic, and line player Ema Ramusovic are among those to have quit the club.