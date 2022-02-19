Rostov seal quarter-final berth with vintage win

Handing Brest Bretagne Handball their first home loss of the season, Rostov-Don produced a vintage display in France on Saturday evening to take a crucial 29:18 win in group A of the DELO EHF Champions League.

The Russian side have now secured a place in the quarter-finals, while the French champions have finished group A in fourth place.

GROUP A

MOTW: Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 18:29 (9:17)

although Brest came in on a five-game unbeaten streak, Rostov-Don started with a 4:1 run and the French side never led in the game

French centre back Grace Zaadi Deuna had her best outing of the season in the competition, scoring nine goals against her former rivals

Brest lost for only the third time in their last 21 home games in Europe's top competition

this was Brest’s second-biggest defeat in the history of the competition, but they also conceded their second-lowest number of goals — 18 — one shy of the record set against Györ in November 2017

for the fourth season in a row, Rostov-Don — who have reached the DELO EHF FINAL4 twice — have progressed to the DELO EHF Champions League quarter-finals

Defence shines for Rostov

Throughout the season, Rostov's mantra has been a defence-first approach, which has paid moderate dividends due to inconsistent results. But when it really matters, defences always win.

It was the case once again at Brest, who had previously won all six home games this season. Limited to 18 goals scored, the French champions could not muster a comeback, which handed Rostov a spot in the quarter-finals.