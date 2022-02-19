Vipers stay in the fight for second place

The DELO EHF Champions League title holders Vipers Kristiansand still keep a chance to finish second in group B and secure a direct quarter-final spot.

Playing at home against Györi Audi ETO KC, they ended the Hungarian team's 13-match winning run in group B, beating them 30:29.

GROUP B

Vipers Kristiansand (NOR) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 30:29 (16:13)

thanks to Silje Solberg's string of saves, Györ took early control of the match to lead 10:7 in the 19th minute

however, Vipers then improved their game a lot. They took their first lead five minutes before the break (12:11) and enjoyed a three-goal advantage at half-time

the game continued back and forth in the second half: Vipers pulled clear at 25:21 before Györ's 5:0 run saw them regain the lead, yet the hosts then had a 4:0 run that clinched the win

at 30:29, Veronica Kristiansen had a chance to draw level 30 seconds from full-time, but her shot was saved by Katrine Lunde. For the veteran goalkeeper, it was her 13th save of the game

four Norwegian players — Anne Mette Hansen, Kari Brattset Dale, Stine Oftedal and Veronica Kristiansen — combined for 18 of 29 Györ's goals, but their impact was not enough

Vipers need to rely on CSKA's help

The Norwegian team needed to stop Györ from completing a perfect group stage in order to keep their hopes of a direct quarter-final place alive, and they did it.

However, second place in the group will be decided on Sunday, when Metz Handball are scheduled to play at CSKA.

If the French team take at least one point, they will remain second, but if CSKA win, it will be good news for Vipers who will directly progress to the quarter-finals.