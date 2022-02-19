Buducnost demonstrate promise against Podravka

In the first half of their group A match in the DELO EHF Champions League on Saturday evening, Buducnost BEMAX were kept in check by HC Podravka Vegeta. However, the hosts cruised away in the second half to take a 27:21 win.

GROUP A

Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) 27:21 (13:13)

centre back Matea Pletikosic had a superb outing for Buducnost, scoring 12 goals, seven of which came in the first half

Podravka lost their 13th game in a row, one shy of their record in the DELO EHF Champions League

the Croatian side had another modest outing in attack, scoring only 21 goals, for a meagre 47 per cent attack efficiency

this was Buducnost's biggest win in Europe's premier competition since a seven-goal win against Podravka in February 2021

Podravka's only win in the group phase came in the first game against Buducnost. This was Podravka's worst season in the DELO EHF Champions League

Buducnost finally breathe a sigh of relief

This was one of the worst seasons for Buducnost BEMAX in their history in the DELO EHF Champions League. The Montenegrin side suffered 11 losses, but they showed flashes of potential throughout the season, especially in their final few games.

Buducnost finished group A in seventh place, but their last two victories laid the foundation for further improvement under coach Bojana Popovic.