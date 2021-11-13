Rostov stumble but earn hard-fought win against Podravka

It was hardly a vintage game from Rostov-Don, but the Russian side bounced back from a slow start to secure another important win, 23:22, against HC Podravka Vegeta

GROUP A

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs Rostov-Don (RUS) 22:23 (13:13)

Podravka enjoyed a great start, but an 8:2 run from Rostov turned the game on its head, with the Russian side taking a 12:10 lead

Rostov enjoyed another great defensive outing, conceding only 22 goals, as they maintain their record for the best defence in the competition

the two sides’ attacking power was limited, with Podravka mustering a 42% attacking efficiency, while Rostov did not fare much better, with only 43%

Romanian left back Bianca Bazaliu was Podravka’s top scorer, with seven goals, one fewer than she managed in the past two seasons combined in the European premium competition

the Croatian side lost their sixth game in a row, as they are still four points behind sixth-placed side, CSM Bucuresti

Rostov’s defence wins another game

The plan looks even clearer as the rounds pass by. Rostov-Don look to impose their will with the defence, which constantly finds ways to frustrate its opponents. This evening, Podravka could only score a meagre 42% shot efficiency.

The Russian team is still trying to find chemistry in attack, with Anna Vyakhireva’s absence hurting, but their sheer experience is something that cannot be discounted, especially at the business end of the competition.