Valcea close in on group stage

SCM Ramnicu Valcea, who participated in the DELO EHF Champions League last season, made a step towards reaching the group stage of the EHF European League Women, as the Romanian team beat their Spanish opponents Super Amara Bera Bera on home court, 34:28.

This game was one of six first-leg encounters played on Saturday, and six more first-leg games will be held on Sunday.

Irina Glybko's ten goals and Isabell Roch's 13 saves paved the way for Valcea's six-goal win

nine goals by Greta Kacsor propelled Vaci NKSE (HUN) to a 32:27 victory against HSG Blomberg-Lippe from Germany

MKS Zagliebe Lubin made a big step towards the group stage following a 35:26 away win against former EHF Champions League winners Zvezda Zvenigorod

the second-leg matches will be played next week, 20/21 November

Zagreb turned the tide

In the match between HC Lokomotiva Zagreb (CRO) and MKS FunFloor Perla Lublin (POL), the Polish side were leading 18:13 in the 43th minute, but the home team made an impressive comeback.

In the remaining minutes , the 2020/21 EHF European Cup runners-up Zagreb enjoyed a 12:3 run and greatly improved their chance of going through. However, this tie is still very open, and everything will be decided in the return leg, to be played next Saturday in Poland.