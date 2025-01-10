Rushfeldt: “We know we can beat them if we play our best”

The key to Odense’s success lies in teamwork and rediscovering the chemistry they had earlier in the season. Like many sides in the EHF Champions League, Odense had to adjust after the break, but for Rushfeldt there is no mistake — Odense are a strong team.

“It will be similar for most of the teams that are playing in the Champions League. If we find a way back to where we were before the EURO then it's going to be hard to beat us. And I think we play really well together as a team,” explains the left back.

The Match of the Week, taking place on Sunday, January 12 at 16:00 CET, will be a great test for both teams. Györ will try to grab their seventh win of the season and maintain top position in the group, while Odense are determined to replicate their round 6 performance and defend their home turf.

“It's going to be tough. Luckily, it's the same for both, that we start against each other. We know that we can beat them if we play our best, if we do what we did the last time — play well in defence and win the duels in attack,” says Rushfeldt.