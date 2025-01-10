Rushfeldt: “We know we can beat them if we play our best”

Rushfeldt: “We know we can beat them if we play our best”

ER 2842 (1)
EHF / Danijela Vekić
10 January 2025, 11:00

After a month-long break, the EHF Champions League Women 2024/25 is set to return this weekend, and all eyes are on the Match of the Week as Odense Håndbold try to defend their unbeaten home record against group B leaders Györi Audi ETO KC.

The Hungarian team, leaders of group B, aim to avenge their only defeat of the season — a 28:35 loss on home ground to Odense in round 6. On the other hand, Odense have their own plans, especially on their unbeaten home court. The Danish side sit third in the group with just one point less than Györ and the same number as second-ranked Team Esbjerg. 

Odense's left back, Thale Rushfeldt Deila, is eager to help her team maintain that unbeaten home streak. The Norwegian international, who leads Odense in scoring this season, returns to the top-flight club competition as European champion — a success that came after she won Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Medals Ceremony 0A0A9424 JE

For Rushfeldt, the past year has been extraordinary, but she's already looking ahead to the next task, focusing on club success.

“2024 was amazing. It was incredible to be a part of both the teams,” says Rushfeldt.

As the club season resumed at the end of December 2024, following an exciting Women's EHF EURO 2024, Odense balanced the challenges of the domestic competition and Danish Cup, trying to regain the momentum they had before the break.

“It's going OK in Odense. We lost against Esbjerg in the Cup final, but other than that, I feel like we're getting better with every training and coming back to the level we had before the European championship. We just need to continue getting back to where we were — then it's going to be a good second half of the season as well,” says Rushfeldt.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240908 Odense Ludwigsburg 5310
419A7593 Dxo
If we find a way back to where we were before the EURO then it's going to be hard to beat us. And I think we play really well together as a team.
Thale Rushfeldt Deila
Left back, Odense Håndbold

The key to Odenses success lies in teamwork and rediscovering the chemistry they had earlier in the season. Like many sides in the EHF Champions League, Odense had to adjust after the break, but for Rushfeldt there is no mistake — Odense are a strong team.

“It will be similar for most of the teams that are playing in the Champions League. If we find a way back to where we were before the EURO then it's going to be hard to beat us. And I think we play really well together as a team,” explains the left back.

The Match of the Week, taking place on Sunday, January 12 at 16:00 CET, will be a great test for both teams. Györ will try to grab their seventh win of the season and maintain top position in the group, while Odense are determined to replicate their round 6 performance and defend their home turf.

“It's going to be tough. Luckily, it's the same for both, that we start against each other. We know that we can beat them if we play our best, if we do what we did the last time — play well in defence and win the duels in attack,” says Rushfeldt.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

IMG 0097

For Odense, the ability to dominate in one-on-one situations is critical, both offensively and defensively. It is something that helped them win not only the clash against the Hungarian side, but five other duels so far this season.

“We need to continue using the strengths we have in the team, especially in the attack and in defence. We need to win the duels and use our physicality to stop them, because they have quite good individual players. If we do so, it's going to be hard for them,” says Rushfeldt, who has netted 41 goals to lead Odense’s scoring in the Champions League.  

Odenses success at home has been a cornerstone of their campaign, and Rushfeldt cherishes the energy brought to Sydbank Arena by their loyal supporters.

“I love to play in Odense in front of all the fans. There's a lot of people supporting us. And at the same time, we know it's going to be tough no matter where the game is. So we just need to get back to our level, play together and believe in ourselves. And then I think it will be an adventure to be at home and have the home support in our back.”

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

419A7493 Dxo

At just 24 years old, Rushfeldt has become a true leader on the court. Alongside her 41 goals, she has made 18 assists in the EHF Champions League — a performance she attributes to the collective efforts of her team.

“I'm really happy that I developed and gotten better. I wished I could help more last year, so getting into this season and kind of finding the flow with the others and playing well with them is amazing. I love it, but it's really important for the whole team to play good. I need the help from the others in order to be good myself. And I love to play with them,” says Rushfeldt.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20241019 Eto Odense O Win 2

The left back initially joined Odense on a one-year contract ahead of the 2023/24 season, but has extended her stay until 2027, proving she is aiming high with the club. After qualifying directly for the EHF Champions League quarter-finals in her first season and being eliminated there by Bietigheim, now Ludwigsburg, Odense are determined to go further this season and a win against leaders Györ would be a promising start.

“We talked about it, that we are in a tough group, but we also know that if we perform at our best and a good level, then we can be in the top two teams and go to the quarter-finals directly again.

“However, the most important part is, of course, just going further. Even if we have to go through the play-offs, its not the end of the world. But that's the goal, and we want to go to the [EHF] FINAL4. We just have to keep working towards that,” concludes Rushfeldt.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240908 Odense Ludwigsburg 3090

Photos: Lau Nielsen/Torben Adresen/Rudi Buhl; Sabin Malisevschi; Kovács Anikó/Győri Audi ETO KC; kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Thuringer Vac
Previous Article European League Women group phase starts with blockbuster matches
20250110 ECW Valur Main
Next Article First quarter-finalist already to be confirmed as Last 16 opens

Latest news

More News