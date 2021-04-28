Russia take big win and EHF EURO ticket

Russia extended their unbeaten run through the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers with a convincing victory over the Faroe Islands, 31:24, on Wednesday night.

The win saw Russia move to eight points on the table and book group 3’s first spot at the final tournament in Hungary and Slovakia.

GROUP 3

Russia vs Faroe Islands 31:24 (16:10)

Russia raced ahead and never allowed their opponents the advantage, hitting the 10-goal mark after 15 minutes, 10:4. The hosts reached a lead of eight goals more than once in the first half

the statistics told the story — Russia missed just one goal in the opening half while the Faroe Islands missed 12 and had an attacking efficiency of 45 per cent

by half-time, Russia had a six-goal lead. With 15 minutes remaining, Russia were in front 24:15 and the outcome was clear

Russia recorded their lowest ranking in history at the EHF EURO 2020, and are putting on a strong show in their bid to return to the higher positions with a stellar performance in the qualifiers that has seen win three games now and take two draws

the teams will meet again on Sunday, this time in Torshavn. While Russia have just the one game left in the qualifiers, the Faroe Islands will also host the Czech Republic on Friday

A decisive result for the group

Russia’s victory has a significant impact on the standings, with just three games remaining in the qualifiers for group 3. With Russia now on eight points and the Czech Republic and Ukraine both on five, Russia have booked one of the places at the final tournament.

The Czech Republic have two games left and could therefore not only qualify for the EHF EURO but pass Russia and win the group, or it could be Ukraine who follow Russia to the final tournament.