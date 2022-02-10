Russian derby to throw off in Saratov

The fight for the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 quarter-final berths starts this weekend with eight matches. There are no double-headers in the Last 16, so only first-leg encounters will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

The only national derby at this stage takes place in Saratov, where local side SGAU-Saratov host fellow Russian side HC Victor on Saturday.

Russia have one more team left in the competition: SKIF Krasnodar, who will travel to Norway to face Drammen HK

Romania also have three clubs in the Last 16, including Challenge Cup 2017/18 winners AHC Potaissa Turda, who welcome Swedish side Alingsås HK

CS Minaur Baia Mare start at home against A.C. PAOK from Greece, while CSM Foscani 2007 play at Naerbo IL in Norway

Talent tym Plzenskeho kraje (CZE) will be challenged by Handball Esch in Luxembourg, while another Czech team, HCB Karvina, host HSG Suhr Aarau from Switzerland

overall, clubs from nine different countries participate in the Last 16

Skövde and SKA to clash in Sweden

While seven first-leg encounters are scheduled for Saturday, the only Sunday game stands out as it features two former Challenge Cup winners: the Swedish team IFK Skövde HK, who lifted the trophy back in 2004, were drawn to meet the 2013 winners SKA Minsk.

Their first encounter takes place in Sweden on Sunday at 16:00 CET, with the return scheduled for Belarus next week Sunday.