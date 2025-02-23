EHF European Cup Men quarter-finalists set after intense weekend

CS Minaur Baia Mare eliminate the ‘Flying Finns’

CS Minaur Baia Mare went to Finland for their double-header against BK-46 this weekend. The Finns had won 19 of their 21 domestic games, boasting eight victories in a row. On Friday, the Romanian side mounted an incredible comeback after being down 18:14 at half-time and 27:22 after 43 minutes. A 5:0 run after that, to make it 27:27, and another 5:0 run in the last five and a half minutes helped the visitors gain a slight advantage (33:30) after 60 minutes.

On Saturday, BK-46 tried everything to turn the tie around. They had the better start, leading by five goals during the first half. However, after 30 minutes, the visitors were ahead and leading by 17:16. The match flipped around with Minaur extending their lead to four goals after 43 minutes. Even though the Finnish club were able to climb back again, time was not on their side. BK-46 won the second leg by 32:31, but lost by 64:62 on aggregate and missed out on a quarter-final ticket.