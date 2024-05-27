RYT stars Móré and Späth make the biggest impact

Hakun West av Teigum – Füchse Berlin

Being the back-up to the legendary Hans Lindberg at Hamburg, the main role of the Faroese right wing was to allow the Dane to recover. After 27 strikes in the previous EHF European League matches, the 22-year-old added one more goal in the victorious semi-final against Rhein-Neckar Löwen. West av Teigum’s time will come now, as Lindberg steps back – and the EHF Finals have been a perfect stage to gain international experience.

Tim Freihöfer – Füchse Berlin

For the second time after the victorious edition in 2023, the 21-year-old left wing was part of the EHF Finals. After playing a crucial role one year ago, Freihöfer this time stood in the shadow of his counterpart Jerry Tollbring, who had an outstanding tournament. Like West av Teigum, he scored once in the semi-final and finished the EHF European League season with 57 goals – Berlin’s third top scorer in total, only bettered by Mathias Gidsel and Lasse Andersson.

Matthes Langhoff – Füchse Berlin

The defensive specialist was the RYT alumnus in Berlin’s squad with the most playing time. At the side of Max Darj, Marko Kopljar and Mijajlo Marsenic, the 22-year-old U21 world champion played a crucial part in the middle block of the Foxes. Against Löwen, he defended extremely well, and in the final against Flensburg he jumped in, when Marsenic had received a red card. Surely, Langhoff (EHF European League winner in 2023) will be a cornerstone of the Füchse defence in future – as Kopljar is leaving the club.