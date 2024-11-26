Sagosen’s game: “It’s part of my mentality to take responsibility”

If there is one statistic which says everything about Sander Sagosen, it is his scoring record from the Men’s EHF EURO 2020. Starting in his hometown of Trondheim and going all the way to Norway’s first and only EHF EURO medal, bronze in Stockholm, Sagosen shone throughout. He scored 65 goals, more than any player before or after at Men’s EHF EURO tournaments, and added 53 assists.

The overall total of 118 goals and assists made him become the first player with a three-digit score ever at a European championships. And those numbers exactly describe the way of Sagosen’s style of playing: a mixture of scoring and bringing his teammates into perfect positions.

But where did this journey start? As with many other players, it was a family affair. His father Erlend, who later became Sagosen’s first coach, was a handball goalkeeper.

“When I was two, three years old, I was always with him in the arenas, watching him play or train. I spent whole weekends in the arena, my life was handball already. In the breaks, I went on the court, had some shots on the goal and then went back to the tribune to watch the matches,” Sagosen says, looking back.

His parents were eager for little Sander to enjoy a lot of sports and activities: handball, football, ice hockey and even break dancing were his hobbies.

“Until the age of 16 I played football and handball, but at a certain point I had to decide, and it was obvious that handball was my sport. Me and my friends at Charlottenlund SK were a great team in those days, the best in our age at Norway, and it was such a joy playing with them.”

Coached by his father, Sander was a back court player right from the start, constantly swapping positions from left to centre to right back. He learnt how to read the game, how to shoot from distance, how to break through defence sides and how be successful playing one-against-one — the basics of becoming a star.

“From the start, it was this mix of skills, always trying to find the best possible way how to help my team. From the early days on, I learnt to take the right decisions, either to score or to enable my teammates to score, if they were in a better position,” he says.