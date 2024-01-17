Samir Bellahcene, from sofa Sundays to EHF EURO

Having all of these good handball things late in his career make it enjoy it even more.

“When I first arrived in the stadium in Dusseldorf, then the arena in Berlin, I was like a kid in a sweet shop. To have my first competition with France in Germany, that’s something,” he adds.

But being a spectator of a competition is one thing, actually playing a role is something different. And since he made his way onto the court against Switzerland, stopping 45 per cent of the shots in his first game at a EHF EURO, he has played a crucial game for France.

“I try not to think too much about things. The Champions League, the EURO, I will look back on all of that later. I’m just focusing on how the coaches want me to help the team,” he explains.

While being a part at such a high-level competition would be something a lot of players would be proud of already, Samir Bellahcene does not want to stop now that France are in the main round. And in Germany, he will get a lot of support, as his best friend made his way to Berlin.

“My wife also came to Cologne and hopefully we qualify for the final weekend so my parents can come back. That would be a huge reward for them,” says Bellahcene, whose father was a professional boxer. “They are complete handball fans and have been watching every game with France at the EURO.”

Even better would, of course, be a medal, “so I can come back to Kiel on the 30th with something around my neck,” he smiles.

But so far, he wants to enjoy every minute of his competition, and concludes: “Doing all of that has always been a dream and a life goal and I don’t want it to go away now that I have reached it. I will work double hard so it does not get away.”

Photos © Kolektiff Images