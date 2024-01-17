20240117

Samir Bellahcene, from sofa Sundays to EHF EURO

Viber Image 2022 11 18 12 18 17 274
EHF / Kevin Domas
17 January 2024, 12:30

“I told my loved ones yesterday that one year ago, I would be on my sofa on Sunday afternoons, watching the national team play. Sunday afternoons in January meant watching the EURO as we had no trainings or games. And one year later, I’m there, that’s completely crazy.”

In just a few words, French goalkeeper Samir Bellahcene has summed up what a completely incredible 12 months he has just been through.

In January 2023, the now 28-year-old was playing for French side Dunkerque, somewhere in the middle of the French league. And it all went uphill from there. With usual number one Vincent Gérard being on the sideline due to an injury, national coach Guillaume Gille decided to give him a chance with the national team in the EHF EURO qualifiers. A couple of months later, THW Kiel phoned him to replace Gérard, suffering from an injury again.

The former Montpellier goalkeeper showed that he was definitely up to the Machineseeker EHF Champions League level, and now he is keeping the goals of the France national team at the EHF EURO 2024.

“The story is great but the road has been rocky sometimes. And I know where I come from, I know what I have done and how much I have worked. I tried to climb one step with every season that I experienced,” says Bellahcene.

His strength, he says, might well reside in “his carelessness. I know how things move fast in this business. One day you are the best, the next day you are the worst.”

20240117 FRA Bellahcene 1 AH

Having all of these good handball things late in his career make it enjoy it even more.

“When I first arrived in the stadium in Dusseldorf, then the arena in Berlin, I was like a kid in a sweet shop. To have my first competition with France in Germany, that’s something,” he adds.

But being a spectator of a competition is one thing, actually playing a role is something different. And since he made his way onto the court against Switzerland, stopping 45 per cent of the shots in his first game at a EHF EURO, he has played a crucial game for France.

“I try not to think too much about things. The Champions League, the EURO, I will look back on all of that later. I’m just focusing on how the coaches want me to help the team,” he explains.

While being a part at such a high-level competition would be something a lot of players would be proud of already, Samir Bellahcene does not want to stop now that France are in the main round. And in Germany, he will get a lot of support, as his best friend made his way to Berlin.

“My wife also came to Cologne and hopefully we qualify for the final weekend so my parents can come back. That would be a huge reward for them,” says Bellahcene, whose father was a professional boxer. “They are complete handball fans and have been watching every game with France at the EURO.”

Even better would, of course, be a medal, “so I can come back to Kiel on the 30th with something around my neck,” he smiles.

But so far, he wants to enjoy every minute of his competition, and concludes: “Doing all of that has always been a dream and a life goal and I don’t want it to go away now that I have reached it. I will work double hard so it does not get away.”

Photos © Kolektiff Images

C5 9460
