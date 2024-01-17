Andy Schmid’s last EHF EURO dance

“It has not been easy,” he told reporters.

A crowd of 3,000 Swiss fans were in the MERKUR SPIEL-ARENA in Dusseldorf on the opening day of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, having marched there from the city centre before the game against Germany.

There may not have been quite as many present in Berlin on Tuesday night, but Schmid, classy as he has always been, wanted to thank them anyway.

“For me to say goodbye in Germany, a country where I have spent 11 years and had my best handball years, was special,” he explains.

Before the start of the EHF EURO, Schmid did not want to make too much of a fuss about his retirement, wanting to focus on the performance of his team instead. He knew that the task for Switzerland to make it through to the main round was a huge one and that his individual story was not the main focus.

“Let’s put the emotions aside. I want to think about the team first, I want to help it win games and get results and think too much about myself,” he said before the first main round game against Germany, which Switzerland lost 14:27.

“For sure, it has been a long and beautiful journey for me with the national team, but I don’t want to think about it just yet.”