Saratov, Granitas and Kaerjeng advance to round 2

The 2021/22 season of the EHF European Cup Men threw off with 13 round 1 matches at the weekend, including three double-headers and seven first leg games.

Russian side SGAU-Saratov, Lithuania's Granitas-Karys and Handball Kaerjeng from Luxembourg reached round 2 following their wins in double-headers.

playing at home in Russia, Saratov had the upper hand against Austria's SG Insignis Handball Westwien, winning 29:27 and 31:19

in the second match, Stanislav Tretynko did a great job in Saratov's goal, stopping 16 shots for a 64 per cent save efficiency

in Lithuania, Granitas comfortably defeated RK Zeleznicar 1949 twice, while in Luxembourg, Kaerjeng were too strong for KH Vellaznimi HC

four more double-headers and seven second leg games will be played on 18/19 September

the tie between KH Pristina (KOS) vs Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT) had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions, with the Austrian team proceeding to round 2

Baia Mare and Baekkelaget almost through

While three teams are already through, some clubs also have a great opportunity to progress to the next stage.

Romania's SC Minaur Baia Mare have one foot in round 2 following a 44:22 first leg win against HC Lokomotiv G. Oryahovitsa, so their return match in Bulgaria should be a mere formality.

Baekkelaget Handball Elite can also be practically certain of advancing after a 40:21 victory at Motor-Politekhnica in Ukraine. Next Saturday, the Norwegian team are expected to finish the job at home.