20210912 ECM Review R1
EHF European Cup

Saratov, Granitas and Kaerjeng advance to round 2

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev12 September 2021, 18:40

The 2021/22 season of the EHF European Cup Men threw off with 13 round 1 matches at the weekend, including three double-headers and seven first leg games.

Russian side SGAU-Saratov, Lithuania's Granitas-Karys and Handball Kaerjeng from Luxembourg reached round 2 following their wins in double-headers.

  • playing at home in Russia, Saratov had the upper hand against Austria's SG Insignis Handball Westwien, winning 29:27 and 31:19
  • in the second match, Stanislav Tretynko did a great job in Saratov's goal, stopping 16 shots for a 64 per cent save efficiency 
  • in Lithuania, Granitas comfortably defeated RK Zeleznicar 1949 twice, while in Luxembourg, Kaerjeng were too strong for KH Vellaznimi HC
  • four more double-headers and seven second leg games will be played on 18/19 September
  • the tie between KH Pristina (KOS) vs Sparkasse Schwaz Handball Tirol (AUT) had to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 restrictions, with the Austrian team proceeding to round 2

Baia Mare and Baekkelaget almost through

While three teams are already through, some clubs also have a great opportunity to progress to the next stage.

Romania's SC Minaur Baia Mare have one foot in round 2 following a 44:22 first leg win against HC Lokomotiv G. Oryahovitsa, so their return match in Bulgaria should be a mere formality.

Baekkelaget Handball Elite can also be practically certain of advancing after a 40:21 victory at Motor-Politekhnica in Ukraine. Next Saturday, the Norwegian team are expected to finish the job at home.

20210912 Kastamonu Odense Dione Housheer
Previous Article Odense too strong for debutants Kastamonu

Latest news

More News