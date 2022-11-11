Scandinavian trio on the hunt for semi-final spots

The three Scandinavian sides have the chance to get closer to the final weekend – however, maximum two of them could make it.

Norway are unbeaten for 15 straight EHF EURO matches when they take on neighbours Sweden, while Denmark eye revanche for their defeat to Croatia in the 2020 bronze medal match on home court.

GROUP I

Croatia vs Denmark

Saturday 12 November, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

Denmark won their main round opener (against Hungary) and are on four points; Croatia lost (against Slovenia) and have two – another defeat would see the 2020 bronze medallists out of the race for the final weekend

Croatia beat Denmark in the bronze medal match two years ago, 25:19

while their overall head-to-head comparison is in the balance with five wins each, Croatia have won the three last encounters

this is the duel between the current EHF EURO and World Championship bronze medallists, as the Danes finished third at last year’s World Championship for their first medal since 2013

Emma Friis (24 goals) and Trine Østergaard (19) are currently Denmark’s leading scorers, while Valentina Blazevic has netted 17 times for Croatia

If she scores twice, Anne Mette Hansen will be Denmark’s all-time third-best scorer at EHF EURO events with 88 goals; six goals would even lift her into second place behind leader Stine Jørgensen, who has 99

Already the Danish all-time record holder, goalkeeper Sandra Toft is set to play het 40th EHF EURO match

Croatian line player: Katarina Jezic: “We played against Denmark already a few times and we know each other. But the main thing is that we need to be ourselves and play our game again.”

Denmark head coach Jesper Jensen: “This is a championship where everything can happen. They are a strong team and they play with big hearts. Hopefully we can do even better and improve to see if we can get the two points.”