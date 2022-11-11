Court of Handball fines Idrizi from KH Besa Famgas

The EHF Court of Handball has reached a decision in disciplinary proceedings opened against KH Besa Famgas’s team official, Enis Idrizi, with regard to his menacing behaviour towards the opponent after the final whistle of the EHF European Cup Men 2021/22 Round 3 match: AHC Potaissa Turda (ROU) vs KH Besa Famgas (KOS), which took place on 5 December 2021.

The court concluded that the conduct of the team official is gravely inappropriate and above all unacceptable within EHF competitions and considered this incident to be a blatant display of severe unsportsmanlike conduct which cannot be allowed to persist, deserving further and consequential sanctions.

Enis Idrizi, as all other participants in an EHF competitions, has the obligation to adopt and display a sportsmanlike attitude towards officials and opponents at any time, before, during and after the match.

Therefore, Enis Idrizi shall pay a fine of €5,000 (five thousand Euro) for his improper and intimidating conduct towards the opponent after the match.

An appeal may be filed within seven days.