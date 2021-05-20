Schwalb: “It is all about the Löwen team, not about me”

In February 2020, Martin Schwalb arrived at Rhein-Neckar Löwen to replace Swedish coach Kristján Andrésson. Fifteen months later it is fair to say Schwalb has left his mark on the team, before he returns to HSV after the season.

Schwalb, who won Olympic silver in 1984 as a player, is still the only German coach to win the EHF Champions League – with Hamburg in 2013, the same year his current club Löwen won the EHF Cup.

Before his departure, the 58-year-old Schwalb wants to steer Löwen to the winners’ podium of the EHF Finals Men this weekend on the team’s home court, SAP Arena in Mannheim.

eurohandball.com: How important would this title be for you and the club, before you say farewell to the Löwen?

Martin Schwalb: It would be incredibly nice for Rhein-Neckar Löwen to win this title. It is about the team and Rhein-Neckar Löwen, it is not about Martin Schwalb. The team is going through a real mammoth program, the club has deserved to win this title.

eurohandball.com: After losing the first leg of the quarter-final in Chekhov, were there doubts whether you would make it to the EHF Finals?

Martin Schwalb: Yes, a coach always has doubts - that keeps you fresh, young and alert. But, of course, I always believed we would get through. But you always have certain doubts left in our beautiful sport, because very quickly it can go in the other direction.