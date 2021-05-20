The European Handball Federation, in close coordination with both clubs, has set new playing dates for the EHF European Cup Men final between Greek side AEK Athens and Ystads IF from Sweden that had to be postponed earlier this month.

AEK and Ystad will now play a double-header in Greece:

1st leg: AEK Athens vs Ystads IF on Friday 28 May, 18:00 CEST

2nd leg: Ystads IF vs AEK Athens on Sunday 30 May, 20:00 CEST

Both matches will take place in the Tasos Kampouris Kanithou arena in Chalkida, a city about 70 kilometres north of Athens.

The final had to be moved from its original playing dates of 15 and 22 May due to positive Covid-19 cases in the team from Ystad.