EHF Champions League
Second-half comeback earns Brest a point
Buducnost were on the way to a surprising win at Brest following their seven-goal lead at half-time, yet Brest pulled off a strong comeback and could have even won, but ultimately settled for a 28:28 draw.
Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Buducnost (MNE) 28:28 (11:18)
- midway through the first half, Barbara Arenhart’s saves helped Buducnost to enjoy a 4:0 run and take a 10:6 lead
- 18 goals is Buducnost’s best first-half scoring result in the current season
- improved defense and Sandra Toft’s saves helped Brest to fight back after the break, and after a long chase they drew level at 27:27 and pulled in front after Pauleta Foppa’s goal 30 seconds from full time
- however, Buducnost snatched a point as Jovanka Radicevic drew level a few seconds from the buzzer
- Brest leapfrogged CSKA and returned to second place with 15 points; Buducnost now have eight points
Gros lacked efficiency
Ana Gros further extended her lead in the tournament’s scoring chart, netting five goals and becoming her team’s best scorer of the match alongside Paulina Coatanea. However, the Slovenian right back had as many as 13 attempts during 60 minutes, so her efficiency left much to be desired.
It’s a draw at the end but I’m proud of my team, they showed great things. In the first half, although we made a few mistakes, we showed that our defense can be at a very good level. I am also happy with the good choice made on the last action to equalize. We have a lot of injuries, the players fought well, thank you to them.