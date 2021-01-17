Second-half comeback earns Brest a point

Buducnost were on the way to a surprising win at Brest following their seven-goal lead at half-time, yet Brest pulled off a strong comeback and could have even won, but ultimately settled for a 28:28 draw.

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Buducnost (MNE) 28:28 (11:18)

midway through the first half, Barbara Arenhart’s saves helped Buducnost to enjoy a 4:0 run and take a 10:6 lead

18 goals is Buducnost’s best first-half scoring result in the current season

improved defense and Sandra Toft’s saves helped Brest to fight back after the break, and after a long chase they drew level at 27:27 and pulled in front after Pauleta Foppa’s goal 30 seconds from full time

however, Buducnost snatched a point as Jovanka Radicevic drew level a few seconds from the buzzer

Brest leapfrogged CSKA and returned to second place with 15 points; Buducnost now have eight points

Gros lacked efficiency

Ana Gros further extended her lead in the tournament’s scoring chart, netting five goals and becoming her team’s best scorer of the match alongside Paulina Coatanea. However, the Slovenian right back had as many as 13 attempts during 60 minutes, so her efficiency left much to be desired.