20210117 Podravka Valcea 22
EHF Champions League

Valcea earn long-awaited win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev17 January 2021, 19:00

Both Podravka Vegeta and SCM Ramnicu Valcea desperately needed points, but it was the visitors from Romania who claimed their first points in the competition, earning a 27:25 away victory.

 HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 25:27 (13:15)

  • Valcea ended their six-match losing run and now have two points, just as many as Podravka
  • the Croatian side suffered their seventh straight defeat in the competition
  • Evgenija Minevskaja’s four goals in the opening quarter of the game propelled Valcea to a 8:5 lead
  • the Romanian side led by two goals at half-time, 15:13, and never allowed Podravka to draw level after the break

Podravka did better as a team

While Dejana Milosavljevic scored nine goals, and Yuliya Dumanska recorded 11 saves for Podravka, their individual class did not help the Croatian side. Valcea’s goalkeeping trio recorded only nine saves combined, yet their team performance was overall better, and it helped them to snatch a victory.

I am very happy about this victory. I am very satisfied with our defense. It was a good game for us. It was a hard game and Podravka fought. For us this victory is important, and I hope that we will grow more and win again in the next matches.
Florentin Pera
Head Coach, SCM Ramnicu Valcea
210117 Podravka Valcea 10
210117 Podravka Valcea 9
20210117 Podravka Valcea 22
20210117 Podravka Valcea 38
20210117 Podravka Valcea 53
210117 Podravka Valcea 12
210117 Podravka Valcea 13
210117 Podravka Valcea 14
210117 Podravka Valcea 11
210117 Brest Buducnost 3
Previous Article Second-half comeback earns Brest a point
0D5A1541
Next Article Siófok win confidentially alongside Perla Lublin, Kuban and Dunerea draw

Latest news

More News