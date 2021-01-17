Valcea earn long-awaited win

Both Podravka Vegeta and SCM Ramnicu Valcea desperately needed points, but it was the visitors from Romania who claimed their first points in the competition, earning a 27:25 away victory.

HC Podravka Vegeta (CRO) vs SCM Ramnicu Valcea (ROU) 25:27 (13:15)

Valcea ended their six-match losing run and now have two points, just as many as Podravka

the Croatian side suffered their seventh straight defeat in the competition

Evgenija Minevskaja’s four goals in the opening quarter of the game propelled Valcea to a 8:5 lead

the Romanian side led by two goals at half-time, 15:13, and never allowed Podravka to draw level after the break

Podravka did better as a team

While Dejana Milosavljevic scored nine goals, and Yuliya Dumanska recorded 11 saves for Podravka, their individual class did not help the Croatian side. Valcea’s goalkeeping trio recorded only nine saves combined, yet their team performance was overall better, and it helped them to snatch a victory.