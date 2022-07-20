Second module of Master Coach course held in Porto

The second module of the EHF Master Coach Course 2022 was held in Porto from 11-16 July alongside the Men's 20 EHF EURO 2022 in Portugal.

20 participants took part in a mixture of theoretical sessions in the classroom and practical sessions on the court, where they had to demonstrate their coaching skills.

The participants also had the opportunity to enjoy a wheelchair handball training session and a beach handball session. EHF expert Mario Bernardes and Paulo Félix, the head coach of Portugal's beach handball team, led the beach handball session.

In addition to spending long hours in the classroom, the course participants also had the opportunity to attend some of the M20 EHF EURO 2022 matches.

The third and final module of the EHF Master Coach Course 2022, scheduled for 7-12 November 2022, will take place in Ljubljana during the Women's EHF EURO 2022 in Slovenia, North Macedonia and Montenegro.

The programme for the third module includes sessions on defence and anti-doping, plus a media communication workshop.