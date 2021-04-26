Second round of All-star Team nominees announced
Following the first announcement of nominees for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 All-star Team, the second round of nominees is presented.
The first selection named was from the head coaches in the competition, where Ana Gros was a standout chosen by 15 of the 16 coaches. This time around, the selection of 10 nominees was chosen by the competition and All-star Team’s title sponsor, the Delo Group.
The choices from the Delo Group see representation from mainly the teams that will contest the DELO EHF FINAL4 on 29 and 30 May, with eight individuals from among the semi-finalists.
The only two choices who will not be part of the DELO EHF FINAL4 are also the two nominees from this list who featured on last-season’s All-star Team: Rostov right back Anna Vyakhireva and Buducnost right wing Jovanka Radicevic.
With 20 of the nominees for the All-star Team, presented by the Delo Group, now known, there are still 40 to be revealed. Be sure to follow the EHF Champions League social media channels and visit us here on eurohandball.com for all the latest news and updates.
After all nominees are announced, fans will have a total of 60 names to choose from, with six nominees in each position.
Voting will be launched soon here on eurohandball.com and the All-star Team will be announced immediately prior to the start of the DELO EHF FINAL4.