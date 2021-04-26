Second round of All-star Team nominees announced

Following the first announcement of nominees for the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21 All-star Team, the second round of nominees is presented.

The first selection named was from the head coaches in the competition, where Ana Gros was a standout chosen by 15 of the 16 coaches. This time around, the selection of 10 nominees was chosen by the competition and All-star Team’s title sponsor, the Delo Group.

The choices from the Delo Group see representation from mainly the teams that will contest the DELO EHF FINAL4 on 29 and 30 May, with eight individuals from among the semi-finalists.

The only two choices who will not be part of the DELO EHF FINAL4 are also the two nominees from this list who featured on last-season’s All-star Team: Rostov right back Anna Vyakhireva and Buducnost right wing Jovanka Radicevic.