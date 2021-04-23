Gros dominates coach choices for All-star Team

With only the title-deciding weekend in Budapest remaining in the DELO EHF Champions League 2020/21, voting for the season’s All-star Team, presented by the Delo Group, will soon be launched here on eurohandball.com.

We begin with an exclusive sneak peek at the nominations, which will ultimately include six options per position and a total of 60 individuals from which fans will decide the final selection for 2020/21.

The first 10 nominees — one per position — are those chosen by the coach vote, which saw participation from all head coaches of the 16 clubs that played the season.

The coaches were in overwhelming regarding some positions, while others saw far more divided opinions.