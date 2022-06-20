Secure your ticket for the EHF FINAL4 Men 2023

The EHF FINAL4 2022 is history now — with a 37:35 victory for Barça in the final against Kielce. Almost 20,000 fans on each match day celebrated a huge handball weekend in LANXESS arena in Cologne.

EHF Marketing as organisers received another sold-out award, and the contract between the EHF, EHF Marketing, the State of Northrhine-Westphalia, the City of Cologne and LANXESS arena was extended for two more years, until 2026.

It was an impressive return of spectators in the 'Cathedral of handball' — and from Tuesday on, fans can secure their tickets for the next edition, which will be staged on 17–18 June 2023 in LANXESS arena, Cologne.

Ticket sales for the final weekend of the EHF Champions League Men 2022/23 start on Tuesday 21 June at 10:00 CEST. Tickets will be available in five categories:

Premium for €380

Category 1 for €325

Category 2 for €240

Category 3 for €175

Category 4 for €90

The ticket shop can be accessed via https://www.eurohandball.com/all-tickets/