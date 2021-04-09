Semi-final pairings to be determined in Budapest

After the semi-finalists are confirmed in the last quarter-final matches over the coming weekend, the DELO EHF FINAL4 2021 draw will determine who will face who in the battle for places in the trophy match in Budapest.

The draw will take place in the Sport TV studio in the Hungarian capital on Tuesday 13 April at 17:30 CEST.

The draw will be streamed live on EHFTV, the EHF Champions League Facebook page and Home of Handball YouTube channel, with possible geo-blocking restrictions. The draw will also be covered with live tweets on the official Twitter channel, @ehfcl.

Semi-finalists soon to be confirmed

With exactly 50 days to go until the DELO EHF FINAL4 in Budapest, the participants are yet to be determined — but two teams appear on the verge of booking their places at the pinnacle event.

Both Györ and Brest took decisive wins in the first leg of their quarter-final encounters, versus Buducnost and Metz, respectively.

Györ defeated Buducnost 30:19 away and now look to secure their semi-final berth on the home court on Saturday — a berth that would represent their fifth participation in a total of six EHF FINAL4 events in the DELO EHF Champions League.

For Brest, it is entirely different. The French side have never progressed past the quarter-final stage and could be about to make history, if they can hold off their domestic rivals Metz in the second-leg quarter-final on Saturday.

CSM Bucuresti are battling CSKA for the semi-final ticket, with the Romanian side holding a five-goal advantage after the first leg and the Russian team aiming to turn the tables on their own court on Sunday.

Another Russian side, Rostov-Don, will meet Vipers in a double-header on Saturday and Sunday. Both teams contested the last edition of the DELO EHF FINAL4, in 2019, while Rostov also reached the semi-finals in 2018.