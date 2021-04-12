Former title winners battle for EHF Finals berths

The EHF European League Men quarter-finals are set to begin on Tuesday with the first leg encounters, with eight teams aiming to reach the EHF Finals on 22 and 23 May.

Two-time EHF Cup winners Füchse Berlin will try to take the advantage on their trip to former 2013/14 EHF Cup finalists and Champions League 2017/18 winners Montpellier. The second duel between past European cup winners pits Chekhovskie Medvedi against Rhein-Neckar Löwen, with the ‘Bears’ hoping to take revenge for the three defeats in their most recent matches versus the ‘Lions’.

Thanks to their bigger international experience, SC Magdeburg are in the role of favourites against Kristianstad — but the German side will not take the clash lightly, as they already lost on Swedish ground this season.

The last quarter-final, between GOG and Plock, seems the most open, as both teams make their first appearance at this level of competition in many years.

QUARTER-FINALS

Chekhovskie Medvedi (RUS) vs Rhein-Neckar Löwen (GER)

Tuesday 13 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

Löwen and Chekhov have clashed four times before, all in the EHF Champions League — Chekhov won the first match, in 2009; Löwen the next three. RNL have always scored at least 31 goals against the Russian side

Chekhov’s last match against a German team was the 26:32 loss at home against Löwen in February 2015

Löwen coach Martin Schwalb has already eliminated Medvedi in crucial knockout matches: In 2011, HSV Hamburg (coached by Schwalb) won the Champions League quarter-finals against Chekhov 75:61 on aggregate (38:24; 37:37)

the last two times Medvedi qualified for a knockout stage of an EHF competition, they were eliminated by a German club: 2011 by Hamburg and 2013 by THW Kiel (Last 16 of the Champions League)

both sides have won one European trophy: Medvedi took the Cup Winners’ Cup title in 2005/06; Löwen were the first ever winners of the newly merged EHF Cup in 2013

Medvedi have an overall European League season balance of eight victories, one draw and three defeats, while Löwen have 10 victories, two draws and two defeats (starting in the qualification). Löwen were group D winners; Medvedi finished third in group A

both sides took a draw and a victory in their Last 16 tie — Chekhov against Nimes (30:25; 24:24); Löwen against Nexe (27:25; 27:27)

Chekhov’s top scorers Sergei Kosorotov and Alexander Kotov combine for 110 goals this season, with 56 and 54, respectively

Löwen’s top scorer and team captain Uwe Gensheimer (45 goals) is ruled out for the next six weeks after a meniscus surgery. Goalkeeper Mikael Appelgren has been out since the start of the season after a shoulder surgery

IFK Kristianstad (SWE) vs SC Magdeburg (GER)

Tuesday 13 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

it is the first ever official match between the sides

Kristianstad (34:27 and 34:31 against Leon) and Magdeburg (32:24 and 35:24 against Eurofarm Pelister) won both legs of their Last 16 encounters

Magdeburg’s only defeat in this European League season happened in Sweden — a 29:30 result at Alingsas. SCM won their 11 matches since (including the Last 16) and finished first in group C

Kristianstad finished third in group B and were defeated twice by a German team — Füchse Berlin

Magdeburg’s right wing Daniel Petterson and goalkeeper coach Tomas Svensson will touch home ground in Sweden. On the other hand, IFK players Emil Frend-Öfors, Anton Halén and Fredrik Petersen previously played for German clubs

in their ninth season in an EHF club competition, IFK have qualified for a quarter-final for the first time. The last and only time the Swedish side reached a knockout stage, they were eliminated by a German team — SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the EHF Champions League 2017/18 Last 16

SC Magdeburg are the only participants in this competition who have won the EHF Champions League (2002) and the EHF Cup (1999, 2001 and 2007)

IFK’s top scorer is Adam Nyfäll with 67 goals, while Omar Ingi Magnusson scored 60 times for Magdeburg

Magdeburg’s Icelandic centre back Gisli Kristjannson is out after a shoulder surgery — the third within two years — and will not play this season anymore, like left wing Matthias Musche (torn ACL)

in the Bundesliga, Magdeburg’s incredible run of 22 unbeaten matches in a row came to an end against Flensburg last week. Now SCM are fourth ranked in the domestic competition, eight points below Flensburg

Kristianstad, who fired their previous coach Ljubomir Vranjes in December, lost their last league match 22:25 against Skövde and rank six, also eight points below the top side, Sävehof

GOG (DEN) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)

Tuesday 13 April, 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV

the teams met in the Champions League 2019/20, with both winning their home leg. GOG took the points 28:27 at home before Plock won 27:24 in Poland

the Danish side have played four times against other Polish teams in the EHF Cup, taking a clean record of four wins

Plock finished first in group A with 16 points while GOG collected 12 to finish third in group D

GOG’s Emil Jakobsen is currently the European League top scorer, with 99 goals, while Plock’s top scorer, Michal Daszek, has netted 51 times

GOG are currently top of the Danish league while Plock are second in the Polish Superliga, behind Kielce

this is the fourth time GOG have reached the quarter-finals of the second-tier European cup competition. The three previous times were in the EHF Cup in 2000, 2002 and 2006

the last Danish club to reach this stage in the second-tier competition was Team Tvis Holstebro, who played the EHF Cup Finals in 2019

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Tuesday 13 April, 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV