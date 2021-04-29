Serbia end Greek dream and lift France

After their 31:40 home defeat on Tuesday against France, Greece needed a victory against already qualified team of Serbia to keep their hopes for their first ever EHF EURO participation alive.

But Greece could not obtain the result needed in Thursday’s opener: After losing 25:27 on home ground, they are out for the race for the two top spots in group 1. The hope of finishing among the best four third-ranked teams appears limited, as Greece will play the last match in France.

GROUP 1

Greece vs Serbia 25:27 (14:12)

Serbia finish the EHF EURO 2022 qualifiers unbeaten with 11 points from five victories (including two assessed results from the matches against Belgium) and one draw. Greece remain on four points, which they gained off the court form the assessed matches against Belgium

Serbia started the game stronger, being two goals ahead, before the hosts turned the tide — although Greece could not cast off their opponents completely

the visitors came back from a two-goal deficit at half-time right after the break and did not let the lead slip from there

Serbia’s first crucial period after the break was from minute 40 to minute 47, when they turned as 16:17 deficit into their first three-goal advantage at 21:18 with a 5:1 run

the top scorer of the match was Greek Evangelos Arampatzis



Serbia win makes France happy

Thanks to the Serbian victory in Greece, France are confirmed participants of the EHF EURO 2022 in Slovakia and Hungary ahead of their last match.

Since 1994, the three-time EHF EURO champions (2006, 2010, 2014) did not miss any final EHF EURO tournament. The team of head coach Guillaume Gille will finish second in group 1 below top side Serbia.

Serbia took three points against France in January and had already qualified for their seventh EHF EURO since 2010 prior to Thursday’s clash.