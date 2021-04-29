Rewind: The 2002 Beach Handball EURO

Women’s winners

Russia, who had finished third two years ago in Italy, went two steps better in Cadiz after beating Turkey in a dramatic final that went to a shootout.

The two sides had already met in the final round – with Russia coming out on top 2:0 – but in the gold medal match it was Turkey who took the first set 16:11. Russia hit back with a brilliant performance in the second set – winning 21:10 – to send the match into a shootout. That’s where the Russians kept up the heat in the shootout to win 5:1 and with it the title.

Winners in 2000, Ukraine finished fifth while Germany, who were runners-up in 2002, lost the bronze medal match to Yugoslavia, who took the final place on the podium thanks to a 2:0 (15:14, 17:14) victory.

Hosts Spain could not match the result of their male counterparts, and finished in eighth place.

Worth a watch

The sun is shining, the stadium is full and just look at the happiness happening… Special mention to the great save on 24 seconds. Love those reflexes.

Where are they now?

Look no further than that man Pedro Bago again. The man who helped Spain lift the title in 2002 is now the coach of the Spanish beach handball national team. He's the number 7 in this glorious photo of the champions.

A special European Championship because…

Apart from Spain winning gold on home sand, Liechtenstein made their one – and so far to date – only appearance at a EHF Beach Handball EURO.

It’s something that Pedro Bago remembers.

“I have a kind memory about Liechtenstein team,” he says. “It was the first and only time that this country participated at the Euro they were amazing people.”