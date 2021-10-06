Serbia give Turkey a lesson in goalscoring

After an EHF EURO 2020 finals tournament with many problems, Serbia had an easy start in the EHF EURO 2022 qualification, hosted by their Balkan neighbours. Turkey were not a banana skin on Wednesday night for the team now coached by Uros Bregar.

GROUP 6

Serbia vs. Turkey 36:27 (21:13)

It was the biggest ever win for Serbia against Turkey after the 32:30 and 28:27 scores in qualification for EHF EURO 2010.

The 10:3 lead in minute 12 was a comfortable cushion for the Serbians, who were never in danger in the whole match.

Both Serbian goalkeepers, Jovana Risovic and Kristian Graovac, were on more than 30% saves, another key for success, as the Turkish stoppers were not so efficient.

12 of the 14 Serbian court players scored at least once, topped by Jovana Stoijlikovic, who netted seven times.

Asli Iskit (six goals) and Beyza Turkogklu (five) were the best scorers for the Turkish side.

Uros Bregar continues winning streak

After his surprising “change of benches”, Uros Bregar remains victories as Serbian coach. Right before the play-offs for the 2021 World Championship in Spain in April, he announced he was quitting as Slovenian national team coach, to then be presented as the new Serbian coach days later. Then he steered Serbia to the World Championship by beating Slovakia - and now the coach of Krim Ljubljana started the campaign for the EHF EURO 2022 - co-hosted by his motherland Slovenia - successfully.